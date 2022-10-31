Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.”
“This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.
“This was politically motivated,” Jenkins said. She implored the public to “watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric.”
Investigators believe DePape had been researching in advance to target Pelosi, Jenkins said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“This was not something that he did at the spur of the moment,” she said.
In a statement late Monday, Speaker Pelosi said her family was “most grateful” for "thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes." Her husband underwent surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries after the attack. She said he was making “steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”
The stark narrative laid out by state and federal prosecutors stands in contrast to the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories circulated by far-right figures and even some leading Republicans just a week before midterm elections. A record number of security threats are being reported against lawmakers and election officials.
At a campaign event Monday in Arizona, Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, drew hearty laughs as she joked about security at the Pelosi home.
In addition to the state charges, DePape was also charged Monday in federal court with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official because of their official duties.
No attorney has been listed for DePape. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on the state charges, and prosecutors will ask for him to be held in jail without bail.
Authorities said DePape smashed a glass door in the back of the home with a hammer, went to the upstairs bedroom and told a surprised Paul Pelosi to wake up.
When Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days. The assailant then started taking out twist ties to tie Pelosi up, the complaint says.
DePape told investigators he wanted to talk to Speaker Pelosi and viewed her as the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party,” according to the eight-page complaint.
“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ’lied,’ he was going to break her kneecaps,” the complaint alleges.
“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the complaint says DePape told investigators.
The federal complaint says DePape said he wanted “to use Nancy to lure” another person, but it provides no details of such a plan.
After DePape confronted Paul Pelosi in his bedroom, Pelosi tried to make it to an elevator in the home to reach a phone, but DePape blocked his way, Jenkins said. In a nightshirt, Pelosi then told the assailant he had to use the restroom, allowing him to get to his cellphone and call 911, according to authorities.
Police were dispatched to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighbourhood around 2:20 a.m. Friday. They arrived two minutes later to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers, Jenkins said.
She said police body camera footage “shows the attack itself." Police later found a second hammer, along with rope, tape and a diary in DePape's backpack.
In the ambulance to the hospital, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, the complaint said. And Jenkins said Sunday, “We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident," a statement contradicting vulgar unsupported suggestions on social media.
DePape told investigators he didn’t leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit said.
Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack, returned swiftly to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not their families.
DePape is a Canadian citizen who legally entered the United States in 2000 but has stayed long after his visa expired, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Family described DePape as estranged, and he was known by some in San Francisco as a pro-nudity activist who appeared to embrace a range of conspiracy theories. DePape has lived for the past two years in a garage at a residence in Richmond, California, the complaint said.
The attack was an unsettling echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling “Where’s Nancy?” Some carried zip ties.
Elon Musk over the weekend tweeted, then deleted, a fringe website’s conspiracy theories to his millions of followers, as his purchase of Twitter has raised concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting crude jokes about it.
With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress in the last year, U.S. Capitol Police have advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the force, has said the threat from lone-wolf attackers has been growing and the most significant threat the force is facing is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years before.
The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill him. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans at a congressional baseball game practice.
___
Mascaro reported from Washington and Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago: survey
Facing rising costs and high inflation, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their finances, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
'We tried it your way, it didn't work': First Nation calls on Ottawa to end fisheries dispute
Indigenous fishermen from Potlotek First Nation are pushing to practice their inherent Treaty Right, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says what they're doing is illegal.
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
Canada
-
1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school
A male is dead and a teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
-
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
World
-
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
-
Affirmative action in jeopardy after U.S. Supreme Court justices raise doubts
The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race.
-
'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revellers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend -- a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
-
Brazil's brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss
Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's far-right politics.
-
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago, and said Monday it's concerning that the suspect has been living in their same small community.
-
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud.
Politics
-
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
-
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
-
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
During dramatic testimony on Monday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly called out his former boss Bill Blair, who now serves as a federal minister, over his assertions that local police didn't follow proper procedure to get help they needed during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
Health
-
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected
Monkeypox has spread worldwide this year, infecting 77,000 people. Global health bodies have counted far fewer cases in Africa during the current outbreak than in Europe and the United States, which snapped up the limited number of vaccines this year when the illness arrived at their shores. But the outbreak in Africa, and its death toll, could be much greater than recorded in official statistics.
Sci-Tech
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role
Henry Cavill is putting down his blades and moving on from 'The Witcher' after three seasons as the leading man on the Netflix series, making way for Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia.
-
Woman says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008
A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.
-
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth's son, dies at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.
Business
-
Crowdshipping: Canadian company pays air travellers to transport cargo in luggage
Offering a cheaper way to send cargo by air, an Alberta-based company wants to pay travellers flying without checked baggage to transport packages using their luggage allowances.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
-
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is 'temporary,' but he didn't provide any details.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
US$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the U.S. to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive US$1 billion Powerball jackpot.
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Sports
-
World Series rainout: Astros, Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday -- with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.
-
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving defends his tweet about a documentary deemed antisemitic and stands by sharing a video by Alex Jones
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said that he is 'not going to stand down on anything I believe in' after he was condemned by the owner of his NBA team for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
-
France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
Max Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.