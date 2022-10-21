Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, centre, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai) Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, centre, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social