Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

Canada

World

  • Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

    Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

    A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022, following a deadly shooting at the school. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Ukraine updates: Ukraine president rebuffs calls to cede land

    The latest updates on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement.

  • 'I've got to dig deep': Texas shooting tests Newtown parents

    In the decade since 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, some of their loved ones who channelled grief into advocacy have claimed success, gradually, in areas including gun safety, attitudes around gun violence, and mental health awareness. The attack in Uvalde has tested their resolve like no other.

  • 'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power

    Donald Trump opened May by lifting a trailing Senate candidate in Ohio to the Republican nomination, seemingly cementing the former U.S. president's kingmaker status before another possible White House run. He's ending the month, however, stinging from a string of defeats that suggests a diminishing stature.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social