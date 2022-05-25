'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his "heart breaks" for those impacted by the "horrific" shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
"The students, the parents, the teachers, the entire community have had their lives changed forever by this unimaginable event," Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver on Tuesday.
"All of Canada grieves with our American friends in this terrible, terrible day."
Officials say an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, a heavily Latino town about 135 kilometres west of San Antonio. The shooter was later killed by law enforcement.
Reacting to news of the attack, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that he is heartbroken like "so many."
"Children deserve more than thoughts and prayers. They deserve protection and safety. They deserve life," he tweeted.
Tuesday's assault marks the deadliest shooting in a U.S. school since the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012, which killed 20 children and six adults, and has reignited calls for greater gun control in that country.
The shooting also comes just 10 days after a gunman in body armour killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities have since deemed a racist attack.
Speaking from the White House Tuesday, just hours after the shooting in Uvalde, U.S. President Joe Biden called for new restrictions on firearms.
"I am sick and tired of it," he said. "We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."
With files from The Associated Press
