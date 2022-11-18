New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they abound

People walk past the Empire Cannabis Club, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. Under pressure to launch one of the nation's most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, the state Cannabis Control Board is set Monday to consider awarding some dispensary licenses to entrepreneurs and nonprofit groups â€” a major step that comes as cannabis regulators stress that they're trying to stop unlicensed sellers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) People walk past the Empire Cannabis Club, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. Under pressure to launch one of the nation's most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, the state Cannabis Control Board is set Monday to consider awarding some dispensary licenses to entrepreneurs and nonprofit groups â€” a major step that comes as cannabis regulators stress that they're trying to stop unlicensed sellers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.

Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list

Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.

