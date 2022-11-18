New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they abound
Eager, anxious and frustrated, Yuri Krupitsky is waiting to find out whether he’ll get to open one of the first legal recreational marijuana shops in New York state.
He wrangled a lengthy application to become one of about 900 hopefuls for a first round of 150 licenses, only to face new uncertainty from a court ruling last week. It temporarily blocks the state from green-lighting dispensaries in Krupitsky’s home turf of Brooklyn and some other regions.
Meanwhile, unauthorized pot shops have cropped up in droves.
Stores openly selling marijuana can now be found throughout New York City, operated by people who shrugged at licensing requirements.
“It’s unfair competition,” Kuritsky said. “Everyone’s just saying, ‘Sit around and wait,’ and in the meantime, I see shop after shop, and they’re making their money. I’m sitting around waiting to do it the right way.”
Under pressure to launch one of the nation’s most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, the state Cannabis Control Board is set Monday to consider awarding some dispensary licenses to entrepreneurs and non-profit groups – a major step that comes as cannabis regulators stress that they’re trying to stop unlicensed sellers.
“There cannot be a legal, regulated market operating side-by-side with an illegal market – it undercuts the goals of the state’s Cannabis Law to protect public health and build an equitable market that works to undo the harms caused by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” Office of Cannabis Management spokesperson Aaron Ghitelman said in a statement.
New York legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021 but is still in the process of licensing people to sell it.
It reserved its first round of recreational pot retail licenses for applicants with marijuana convictions or their relatives, plus some non-profit groups. It also planned a $200 million public-private fund to aid “social equity” applicants.
Officials even set out to find, design and renovate storefronts for the for-profit entrepreneurs, who have to sublet a state-designated space and repay the refurbishing costs.
Ten teams of design and construction firms have been chosen, and the state is talking to landlords about dozens of locations. About 20 are undergoing preliminary design assessments, said Jeffrey Gordon, a spokesperson for the state’s construction arm, known as DASNY. To pay for it all, the state has seeded the equity fund and is working to raise private money, he said.
Gordon said the agency aims to have several dispensaries ready by the end of the year but encountered “unexpected delays,” including the court case, which challenges parts of the state’s criteria for applicants.
“However, many of the elements are in place and ready to move forward,” he said.
While those efforts play out, some people have simply rented storefronts and started selling pot without permission.
Empire Cannabis Club already has a location in Brooklyn, two in Manhattan and plans for more. Proprietor Jonathan Elfand says the year-old club sells marijuana products at cost to thousands of members who pay daily or monthly fees.
He argues the operation is legal. The state disagrees, but Elfand is undeterred and says he’d welcome a court fight.
“If you think there is something we’re doing wrong, please bring the battle. We’re ready,” said Elfand, who also applied for a dispensary license.
The cannabis office has told Empire and dozens of other enterprises to stop selling pot, and the agency is working with local law enforcement officials to clamp down.
Enforcement can take the form of violation notices, but there have also been arrests. Searches a suburban Buffalo store in February and a Brooklyn shop Wednesday led to felony pot possession charges.
“We’re going to take all the legal action available to us” to ensure people understand they can’t sell unregulated pot with impunity, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda said.
His office and the New York Police Department also have cited parking and vending laws to tow trucks suspected of selling weed.
Craig Sweat and his partners ran a fleet of “Uncle Budd” trucks that were impounded in September. He says they weren’t selling marijuana, but rather giving it to people who made donations. Despite the seizure, he doubts authorities have the appetite for a sweeping takedown of illegal shops; that would amount to “criminalizing marijuana again,” he says.
The state Senate in June passed a proposal to increase fines for illicit sales and make unlicensed selling a misdemeanour. The measure stalled in the Assembly, but sponsor Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat, says she’s “optimistic” about tackling the issue next year.
Among dispensary applicants hoping for approval Monday is Jessica Naissant, who figures she’s an ideal candidate. A first-generation Haitian American, she until recently had a shop that sold the non-intoxicating, federally legal cannabis chemical CBD. She volunteers speaking to church groups and others about marijuana legalization. And she has a qualifying arrest record – a 2016 pot possession charge, she said.
“There was no way I was letting this chance pass me by,” Naissant said.
But now she’s concerned about how last week’s court ruling will affect her prospects, since she listed her native Brooklyn as her first-choice location.
“It’s bittersweet, for sure,” she said.
Besides aspiring sellers, hundreds of hemp farmers who recently cultivated New York’s first legal marijuana crop are looking for clarity on when dispensaries will open to market their harvest.
“They don’t really have a lot of options but to wait and hope that they don’t end up having to suffer any losses,” said Dan Livingston of the Cannabis Association of New York, a trade group.
Whatever the wrinkles, New York’s approach to legalization has gotten some kudos for innovating and emphasizing equity, and applicant advocate and cannabis lawyer Scheril Murray Powell counsels patience. As chief operating officer of the Justus Foundation, she works to help longtime sellers go legal.
“They’ve waited decades for this moment to happen, and I think everyone’s committed to making sure it happens correctly,” she said. “Another couple of months isn’t so long to get it right.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.
What Canada could learn from their Group F opponents' final World Cup preparations
Canada’s upcoming World Cup opponents Belgium, Croatia and Morocco all finished their final preparations ahead of kick-off in Qatar. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what John Herdman’s squad can learn from their competitors’ results.
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list
Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
Canada
-
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
-
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
-
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
-
Canada invites G7 ministers to meeting on tackling disinformation
Canada plans to host a gathering of representatives from the G7 next year to develop new programs and tools to stem the spread of disinformation.
-
Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 7, east of Drummond Street East, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
-
RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in Merritt, B.C., in 4 days, 'strongly believe' it's connected to 1st
Mounties in Merritt, B.C., say they "strongly believe" shots fired in the city early Friday morning are connected to the incidents that saw up to 100 rounds discharged there earlier this week.
World
-
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western N.Y.
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.
-
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
-
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs.
-
New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they abound
Stores openly selling marijuana can now be found throughout New York City, operated by people who shrugged at licensing requirements.
-
Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting
A large antigovernment protest erupted in Iran on Friday at the funeral of a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces. It's the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have flared across the country over the past two months.
-
Ukraine may get access to missile blast site - Polish officials
Ukraine may get the access it has demanded to the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people on Tuesday, Polish officials said on Thursday.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list
Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'No idea too crazy': Cabinet given suite of options before invoking Emergencies Act
Cabinet ministers did not exhaust every option they had to resolve the protests blockading Ottawa streets and border crossings across the country last winter before turning to the Emergencies Act, a federal inquiry heard Friday.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Health
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
-
Robert Clary, last of the 'Hogan's Heroes' stars, dies at 96
Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom 'Hogan's Heroes,' has died. He was 96.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Menu' triumphs as a delicious story of revenge
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Menu', 'Spirted', 'She Said' and 'Fishermans Friends: One And All'.
Business
-
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
-
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
-
Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing for her Theranos crimes
A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
-
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.