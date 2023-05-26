Mother of man who killed Gabby Petito said in letter she would help son 'dispose of a body'

This photo provided by attorney Patrick Reilly on May 26, 2023, shows an undated letter written by the mother of Brian Laundrie to her son in which she wrote that she would “dispose of a body” if needed because she loved him so much. Authorities say Laundrie killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito in 2021 before being found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida. An attorney for Brian Laundrie’s mother in Florida claims the letter, which says “burn after reading” on the envelope, was written before the young couple embarked on a cross-country van trip in 2020 and thus, unrelated to the crime. (Patrick Reilly via AP) This photo provided by attorney Patrick Reilly on May 26, 2023, shows an undated letter written by the mother of Brian Laundrie to her son in which she wrote that she would “dispose of a body” if needed because she loved him so much. Authorities say Laundrie killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito in 2021 before being found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida. An attorney for Brian Laundrie’s mother in Florida claims the letter, which says “burn after reading” on the envelope, was written before the young couple embarked on a cross-country van trip in 2020 and thus, unrelated to the crime. (Patrick Reilly via AP)

