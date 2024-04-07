World

    • Miami-area shootout leaves security guard and suspect dead, police officer and 6 others injured

    Breaking
    Share
    DORAL, Fla. -

    A security guard was killed and a police officer shot before other officers killed a gunman in a shootout at a Miami-area shopping center Saturday that left several bystanders injured, authorities said.

    A security guard at CityPlace in Doral was fatally shot during an altercation before two responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Doral Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    A Doral police officer was shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to himself as the gunfight continued, police said. The officer is in stable condition. Six bystanders were shot, one of whom was in critical condition.

    Police didn't say how the altercation started.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

      Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

    • Blades take series in five

      The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News