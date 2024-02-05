World

    Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in U.S. Walmart, police say

    A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said.
    VANCOUVER, Wash. -

    A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said.

    Multiple people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a man walking in Vancouver, Wash., traffic with the sword while screaming and making threats to injure people, Vancouver police said Monday in a news release.

    The man walked into the Walmart just before police arrived. Officers started evacuating the store, quickly found the man and got him to surrender. No one was hurt, police said.

    The 43-year-old man also had a five-inch knife in his pocket, according to police. He could face felony harassment and other charges, police said. 

