Man who inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda' to be freed from prison

Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda' and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide, attends a court hearing in Kigali, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier, File) Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda' and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide, attends a court hearing in Kigali, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social