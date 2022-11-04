Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi waives court appearance, future hearings set
David DePape -- the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, one week ago -- on Friday waived his appearance in a San Francisco Superior Court.
A status hearing was set for Nov. 28 and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 14.
DePape is charged with six counts relating to the attack including attempted murder, burglary, assault, false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a public official. He has pleaded not guilty to all state charges.
Bail was not addressed during Friday's hearing. DePape is currently being held without bail.
During the hearing it was disclosed that Judge Loretta M. Giorgi previously worked with Pelosi's daughter, Christine, at the San Francisco City Attorney's office in the 1990s. Giorgi said she has "not seen or heard or talked to Ms. Pelosi" since then.
This is a breaking story an will be updated.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
DEVELOPING | 2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV's W5: Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
BREAKING | B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes
Hockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
Canada
World
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan in stable condition after shooting
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
Iran marks 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police.
North Korea, South Korea both scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength.
On stand in Jan.6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.
Politics
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking 'civil war'
Canada is sanctioning two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs, which MPs have been told are exploiting children and wreaking havoc akin to a civil war.
Health
Pfizer study says updated COVID-19 boosters rev up protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
Sci-Tech
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Entertainment
Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.
From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
With a robust library of proprietary and commercially minded films and characters, Netlifx is leaning into another important pillar of the movie business: sequels.
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.
Business
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
Small businesses welcome Ottawa's promised action on credit card fees
Small business advocates say the government's mention of credit card transaction fees in Thursday's fall economic statement is a positive step, but won't help businesses deal with rising costs in the short term.
-
Lifestyle
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
Verlander gets elusive World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
Autos
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.