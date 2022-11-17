Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph's killing

From left, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith appear before a judge during a court hearing related to the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Lawyers for Johnson and Smith said their clients were not guilty during a Friday hearing. Johnson and Smith were indicted in January in the Nov. 17 killing of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). From left, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith appear before a judge during a court hearing related to the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Lawyers for Johnson and Smith said their clients were not guilty during a Friday hearing. Johnson and Smith were indicted in January in the Nov. 17 killing of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'

A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.

Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social