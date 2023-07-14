Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant prepares to release diluted radioactive water into the sea
At Japan's tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, giant blue pipes have been constructed to bring in torrents of seawater to dilute treated, radioactive water under a plan to discharge it gradually into the Pacific Ocean.
Workers were making final preparations as Associated Press journalists received a rare opportunity Friday to get a look at key equipment and facilities for the release, expected in coming weeks or months.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has looked at Japan's wastewater-release plan and said it would cause negligible radioactivity in the sea and no effect on neighbouring countries. But the plans continue to draw strong protest and no starting date has been set.
Japan's fishing industry fears it will destroy the reputation of the country's seafood, and groups in South Korea and China also have raised concerns. Hong Kong announced Wednesday it would ban seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures once the release begins, and Beijing has threatened possible new restrictions on the Chinese mainland.
The blue pipelines at the coastal plant are designed to dilute treated water with hundreds of times the volume of seawater, in a primary pool. Later, the treated water from the tanks will be transported through a much thinner single pipeline after treatment, mixing and testing.
The diluted water will slowly be sent to a secondary pool before hitting a tunnel for a gradual, offshore release -- over the span of decades -- at an exit point 1 kilometres off the coast.
Workers are setting up a final water sampling station and testing two sets of equipment designed to shut down the system in emergencies -- all part of the operation permit granted to the plan by nuclear safety inspectors.
The government and the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, or TEPCO, have struggled to manage the massive amount of contaminated water coming from the reactors after they were damaged in a 2011 earthquake and tsunami. They say the plan to treat the water, dilute it with seawater and then release it into the Pacific Ocean will be much safer than national and international standards require.
TEPCO official Tomohiko Mayuzumi said that tritium, which government officials say is the only radionuclide inseparable from water, is being diluted to contain only 1/40 of the national safety standard and 1/7 of its level allowed by the World Health Organization for drinking water.
"Our plan is scientific and safe, and it is most important to firmly convey that and gain understanding," Mayuzumi said. Still, people have concerns and so a final decision on the timing of the release will be a "a political decision by the government," he said.
The massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi plant's cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and contaminating their cooling water, which has leaked continuously since then. The water is collected, treated with a filtering system and stored in about 1,000 tanks, which will reach their capacity in early 2024.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who was in Japan earlier this month to submit his agency's report to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visit the plant, said the environmental and health impacts from the water release would be negligible under the plan. Radioactivity in the water would be almost undetectable and the impact wouldn't cross national borders, he said, adding that IAEA has opened an office at the Fukushima plant to stay there through the entire process of the water release, which will take decades.
But some scientists say the environmental impact from long term, low-dose exposures are still unknown, and others are calling for more transparency and greater access for cross-checks.
In Tokyo, Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met with national fishing association officials Friday to seek understanding of the fishing communities, saying the water release is an unavoidable step for the plant's daunting task of decommissioning three melted reactors.
During the talks, National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations chief Masanobu Sakamoto said their opposition is unchanged.
"We understand the scientific safety to a certain extent, but I believe scientific safety and sense of safety are different," Sakamoto told reporters after the meeting. "Safe and sustainable fishing with a sense of safety is our only hope. Unless we gain confidence about that, we will not ease our opposition."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A man arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders has been identified as an architect who has been living for decades across a bay from where the remains of 11 people were found.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Italians outraged after judge clears man of groping teen because contact was under 10 seconds
Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted 'around five/10 seconds.'
Wildfires are disproportionately harming Indigenous communities
A new report finds wildfires are disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities in Canada.
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Canada
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
Wildfires are disproportionately harming Indigenous communities
A new report finds wildfires are disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities in Canada.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
-
CREA downgrades sales forecast as interest rates weigh on buyers
The Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its home sales forecast for this year and next as fewer buyers jump into the market.
-
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
World
-
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant prepares to release diluted radioactive water into the sea
At Japan's tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, giant blue pipes have been constructed to bring in torrents of seawater to dilute treated, radioactive water under a plan to discharge it gradually into the Pacific Ocean.
-
Hundreds of thousands face disruption at London's Gatwick Airport this summer after strike vote
Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays, after almost 1,000 workers at London's Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay.
-
Italians outraged after judge clears man of groping teen because contact was under 10 seconds
Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted 'around five/10 seconds.'
-
German leader confident that a surging far-right party will shrink again before the next election
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism Friday that support for a far-right party which has been surging in the polls lately will shrink to previous levels again by the time of the next national election in 2025.
-
Blinken meets Wang Yi in Indonesia. But the region remains wary of the U.S.-China rivalry
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China's top diplomat to discuss thorny issues as part of efforts to nurture talks on the sidelines of regional diplomatic meetings in Indonesia, whose president called on rival powers Friday to avoid turning the region into a "competition arena."
-
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A man arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders has been identified as an architect who has been living for decades across a bay from where the remains of 11 people were found.
Politics
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike, ending 13-day work stoppage
The strike at British Columbia’s ports is ending after both sides accepted the terms of a proposed deal recommended by a federal mediator.
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announced
Months after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
Health
-
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
Language has always evolved. New words have always popped up. Teenagers have often led the way. But the internet and online life pave the way for it to happen more quickly.
-
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta's Threads
As tens of millions of people begin using Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, police and emergency response agencies across Canada are considering embracing the new text-based app.
-
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
-
Twitter seeks end to U.S. oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.
Entertainment
-
How the actors strike will affect your favourite movies and TV shows
You’ve always heard great things about “Breaking Bad” or “The Wire” but you never got around to watching it? Or maybe something more recent like the “The Last of Us,” which just got nominated for more than two-dozen Emmy awards? Now’s your chance.
-
Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court
Kevin Spacey on Friday described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as 'made up,' in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial.
-
Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood
Striking screen actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles on Friday in what has become the biggest Hollywood labour fight in decades. The double-barreled strike will shut down the small number of productions that continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working.
Business
-
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
-
China's Shein hit with lawsuit citing RICO violations, a law originally used against organized crime
China's fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the clothing maker's copyright infringement is so aggressive, it amounts to racketeering.
-
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.2 per cent at $72.9 billion in May
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.2 per cent to $72.9 billion in May after declining 0.1 per cent in April.
Lifestyle
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
-
From muskox wraps to fish tacos, Inuvik restaurants attract locals and tourists alike
In the heart of the western Arctic, restaurants are offering up local flavours to community members and tourists alike.
-
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
Scarcity of chile pepper supply is pumping hot sauce prices and shortages of the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha.
Sports
-
Canada ties England 0-0 in a closed-door match, its final World Cup warmup
Canada tied England 0-0 in a closed-door match Friday, its last outing before the July 20 kickoff of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
-
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Transgender women who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday. The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.
-
Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach the final and near an eighth title
This was the moment. If Novak Djokovic was going to be stopped in the Wimbledon semifinals, if his much younger and harder-hitting opponent, Jannik Sinner, was going to turn things around Friday, the monumental comeback required would need to start immediately.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.