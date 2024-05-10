Top Philippine security official demands Chinese diplomats' expulsion as territorial row escalates

Prince William says wife Kate is 'doing well'
Prince William said on Friday his wife Kate was 'doing well' in a rare public comment about the Princess of Wales as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer.
A top Philippine security official demanded Friday the immediate expulsion of Chinese diplomats allegedly behind a reported leak of a phone conversation between one of the diplomats and a Filipino admiral about South China Sea disputes that have strained diplomatic ties.
National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said he was backing a call by the Philippine defense chief for Manila's foreign office to take actions against Chinese embassy individuals in Manila "who claim to have recorded an alleged phone conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a military official" in violation of Philippine laws and international diplomatic protocols.
Two Manila newspapers cited a Chinese Embassy source as saying that in a recorded call with a Chinese diplomat in January, a Filipino admiral agreed to a new way of transporting supplies to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed waters. It required Manila to notify Beijing for such offshore missions and promise not to bring construction materials.
"Those individuals in the Chinese Embassy responsible for violating Philippine laws and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and those responsible for these malign influence and interference operations must be removed from the country immediately," Ano said in a strongly worded statement.
"The Chinese Embassy's repeated acts of engaging in and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation, and mal-information - now releasing spurious transcripts or recordings of purported conversations between officials of the host country - should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned or without serious penalty," Ano said.
It was not immediately clear from Ano's statement if Philippine authorities had verified the news reports or if the phone conversation really took place. The Department of Foreign Affairs did not say if it was considering Ano's call.
The Chinese government and its embassy in Manila have not confirmed the news reports nor denied them.
In Beijing, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the "Philippines' attitude just proves that they lack confidence in the face of facts and evidence and have reached the point where they are frustrated and have no bottom line.
"China solemnly demands that the Philippines ensures that Chinese diplomats can perform their duties, stops infringement and provocation and does not deny the facts, act indiscreetly or hurt itself by its own actions," he said.
The escalating word war and diplomatic row have been sparked by hostilities between Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships and other vessels since last year at the Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal.
The Chinese coast guard has used powerful water cannons, a military-grade laser and dangerous maneuvers that have caused minor collisions, injured several Filipino navy personnel and damaged their supply boats. The Philippine government has repeatedly summoned Chinese embassy diplomats in Manila to hand over protests.
President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly warned that the U.S. is obligated to defend the Philippines, its longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China.
Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have had overlapping claims in the busy seaway, a key trade route where many fear a major escalation of the conflicts could draw U.S. forces on a collision course with China military.
Canadian Blood Services issued an apology on Friday to the LGBTQ2S+ community for what it now admits was a harmful and discriminatory blood donation policy that prevented sexually active men who have sex with men and some trans people from donating blood and plasma.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says that she is hopeful an announcement could be made soon amid multiple reports that a WNBA team is coming to Toronto in 2026.
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
A provincial coroner will be investigating the death of 68-year-old David Lippert, who suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting in a crowded emergency room in Kitchener, Ont.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.
Details on arrests, tickets and charges against a number of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Calgary will be released on Friday, police say,
A judge is expected to hear from a police officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of a victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
The third week of testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial draws to a close Friday after jurors heard the dramatic, if not downright seamy, account of porn actor Stormy Daniels, while prosecutors gear up for their most crucial witness: Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney.
Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York as a court works out whether he should stay in a city jail while awaiting retrial or be sent to California to serve his prison sentence for rape there.
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people caught fire and skidded off a runway at Senegal's main airport, near the capital of Dakar. Ten people were injured in the crash, including the pilot, the country's transport minister said Thursday.
A trial is underway in Virginia that will determine whether state law allows frozen embryos to be considered property that can be divided up and assigned a monetary value.
Federal and provincial ministers are meeting in Montreal Friday to hash out how to shrink the number of temporary residents in Canada.
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
A team from the University of Guelph is taking part in a research challenge to grow off-season strawberries in Canada.
Apple has apologized and admitted it 'missed the mark' with its latest iPad Pro advertisement.
Two men who were instrumental in the 'craziest idea anyone ever had' of creating a global seed vault designed to safeguard the world's agricultural diversity will be honored as the 2024 World Food Prize laureates, officials announced Thursday in Washington.
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Toronto next week.
Europe’s top pop stars are out and about for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmo, Sweden.
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
If you’ve ever had a tough time figuring out an espresso machine, a Guelph, Ont. man has you covered.
High levels of lead detected in authenticated locks of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair suggest that the composer had lead poisoning, which may have contributed to ailments he endured over the course of his life, including deafness, according to new research.
Hockey fans are eager to see whether the Edmonton Oilers will bounce back or spiral away when they resume their Western Conference semifinal series against the host Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 on Friday.
CF Montreal is parting ways with vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard by "mutual agreement,” the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
The Chevrolet Malibu, the last sedan still sold by General Motors' biggest selling brand, will end production this year, the company announced.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
Daily temperature records are on the verge of being surpassed on Friday as B.C. gets its first taste of summer-like weather.
An evacuation alert has been issued for an area near Fort Nelson, B.C., due to two out-of-control wildfires burning in the region.
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Toronto next week.
Details on arrests, tickets and charges against a number of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Calgary will be released on Friday, police say,
This weekend will be the warmest weekend so far in 2024 in Calgary.
This spring, the UCP government introduced an innocuous-sounding piece of legislation called the "Municipal Affairs Amendment Act." But Bill 20 is anything but benign for most of Alberta's municipal politicians.
Mayor of Ottawa Mark Sutcliffe is asking the chief of police and city officials to work with the Jewish Federation of Ottawa to host an event to mark Israel's Independence Day next week.
The City of Ottawa's new three-garbage item limit for household waste will take effect on Sept. 30, with a three-month phase-in period for the limit. As of December, collection staff will only collect three garbage items from households every two weeks.
A high school student at Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, Ont. died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday. Five other students were injured in the crash.
A man in his 40s has turned himself in to police after a man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a tire on Highway 15.
If a school bus stops and turns on its flashing lights, everyone in the vicinity must also stop, according to Quebec's Highway Safety Code.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a truck on the eastbound Highway 40 in the West Island.
University of Alberta students in Edmonton have joined young people around the world condemning the war in Gaza and demanding their institution divest from Israel.
Temperatures broke the 20-degree mark on Thursday and should break the 25-degree mark this afternoon in Edmonton.
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the second week in a row.
Halifax Regional Police is still trying to solve the 15-year-old murder of a woman in the city’s north end.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
Residents in a St. James area apartment building have been told to immediately vacate the building.
A judge is expected to hear from a police officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of a victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
It’s looking like a good weekend to get outside in Regina with sunshine and warm temperatures in the current forecast Friday morning.
Regina police caught an impaired driver travelling 172 kilometres per hour (km/h) on Wednesday just outside the city.
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Despite the digital wave, the pandemic and the supposed death of independent book stores, Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo is celebrating 40 years.
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
Ontario Provincial Police says Highway 144 is closed north of Greater Sudbury after a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with several sexual offences after police received a complaint about an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.
Sixteen firefighters battled a suspicious blaze in a Bradford business on Friday morning.
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
OPP officers tracked road safety through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin.
Gary Parent passed away early Friday morning, according to a social media post from his family.
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 60-year-old woman with impaired driving.
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
A northern Ontario couple who ran afoul of Ontario’s building code used arguments reminiscent of radical anti-government groups in a failed attempt to defend their stance in court.
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is receiving new protective gear that is said to be safer than traditional equipment.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
