This iconic Canadian song is turning 50

Andy Kim's "Rock Me Gently" is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The song was the Montreal native's biggest hit, reaching number one on charts in both Canada and the United States in 1974. The record sold more than three million copies globally, but ironically it almost never happened.

Kim had to release "Rock Me Gently" on his own label, after it was turned down by almost every producer and record company he approached. It was even a tough sell getting it on radio at first, but once it started to get airplay, the song was ultimately embraced by the public and became a monster hit. That was sweet vindication for Kim and a rebuke to all of the supposed music industry executives who failed to recognize a future number-one hit when they heard it.

If you weren't around when the record was a massive hit in 1974, you've probably heard it since. The song has been featured on shows such as "Ray Donovan" and "Sex Education" and in commercials for the Jeep Liberty. "Rock Me Gently" was also covered in 1989 by country artist Michelle Wright and sampled 10 years later in Mint Royale's "Take It Easy."

While Kim's career had many ups and downs following the success of "Rock Me Gently," he is still a beloved Canadian artist. His annual Andy Kim Christmas Show raises big money – over $2.5 million so far – for Toronto charities, thanks to support from a roster of other Canadian music giants including Metric, Maestro Fresh Wes, Sarah Harmer, Sam Roberts, Lights, Rush's Alex Lifeson, Finger Eleven and Ron Sexsmith.

Kim also has his own spot on the Canada's Walk of Fame and last year received the ultimate honour by being made an officer of the Order of Canada for his irreplaceable contributions to Canada's cultural landscape.