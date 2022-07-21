Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

