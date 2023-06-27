Italian group calls off pasta strike after costs fall, but produce prices still pinch

FILE - A customer looks at packages of pasta on sale in a supermarket in Milan, northern Italy, on June 8, 2023. Italians can celebrate lower pasta prices but must face higher prices across the board for fruit and vegetables. Italy’s industry ministry reported last week that prices of pasta had fallen by an average of 0.3 per cent in May compared with a month earlier, saying that a monitoring system it set up had the intended effect of reducing prices. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) FILE - A customer looks at packages of pasta on sale in a supermarket in Milan, northern Italy, on June 8, 2023. Italians can celebrate lower pasta prices but must face higher prices across the board for fruit and vegetables. Italy’s industry ministry reported last week that prices of pasta had fallen by an average of 0.3 per cent in May compared with a month earlier, saying that a monitoring system it set up had the intended effect of reducing prices. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social