Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire
Israeli tanks fired into southern Lebanon early Monday in response to a rocket fired from the country, the Israeli military said.
The incident along Israel's northern border comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Recent weeks have seen a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, lethal arrest raids by Israel in the occupied West Bank and rocket attacks into Israel launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, as well as clashes in a key Jerusalem holy site.
It has been the worst violence to shake the region since an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants last year.
In a statement, the Israeli military said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel early Monday, causing no damage or injuries. Shortly after, the military said it struck "the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon." It said "routine activity" in northern Israel was continuing and there were no special precautions being asked of civilians in the area.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire, but Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, the military spokesman, told Israeli Army Radio that he assumed the rocket was launched by Palestinian militants in Lebanon spurred on by the recent events in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.
He said Israel's response was meant "to make clear to all who are on the other side, whether it is Palestinian factions, Hamas, the government of Lebanon or Hezbollah that we won't allow Israeli sovereignty to be violated," he said.
Lebanon's military said at least 50 artillery shells struck several areas in the south early Monday but reported no casualties or damages. It said Israel also launched 40 flare bombs.
The military also said special Lebanese units dismantled two 122-mm Grad rocket systems found in the southern town of al-Qulailah.
Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group are bitter enemies that fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006. The border area has remained tense but mostly quiet since then.
Small Palestinian groups are also active in Lebanon and have been suspected in several rocket attacks in recent years.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Racism report to take CAF to task for not doing more over past 20 years
Defence Minister Anita Anand will release a highly anticipated report this morning that is expected to take the military to task for not doing enough to address racism in the ranks over the past two decades.
Deadline to call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act is today
The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa earlier this year.
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the frontline of its eastern offensive, which Britain said has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: 5 ways to get financially aligned in your romantic relationship
Relationships and money can be an explosive mix, especially if you have different money mindsets, writes Pattie Lovett-Reid in her latest exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.
Why some jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to death now want the execution halted
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.
Canada
-
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats
New measures to ensure Canada doesn't export sensitive technology to foreign adversaries are among the changes being eyed by Ottawa to bolster the country's economic security.
-
Storm leaves thousands without power in southwestern Manitoba
Thousands of Manitobans are without power as the ongoing snow and rain are damaging power lines. With poor road conditions and flooding, Manitoba Hydro says it may take a while to get the lights back on.
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia to open Mariupol evacuation corridor
What's happening in Ukraine on Monday: The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol.
-
France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all
In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union who has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, the first French president to do so in a generation.
-
Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire
Israeli tanks fired into southern Lebanon early Monday in response to a rocket fired from the country, the Israeli military said.
-
Opposition wins Slovenia vote, defeating right-wing populist
An opposition liberal party convincingly won Sunday's parliamentary election in Slovenia, according to early official results, in a major defeat for populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right while in office.
-
Beijing districts placed under lockdown as COVID cases mount
China's capital Beijing began testing millions of residents and shutting down residential and business districts Monday amid a new outbreak of COVID-19.
-
U.S. promises more aid to Ukraine, return of diplomats
American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday after a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is committed to winning his country's fight against Russia and that the United States will help him achieve that goal.
Politics
-
Racism report to take CAF to task for not doing more over past 20 years
Defence Minister Anita Anand will release a highly anticipated report this morning that is expected to take the military to task for not doing enough to address racism in the ranks over the past two decades.
-
Deadline to call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act is today
The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa earlier this year.
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Sci-Tech
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission on its way home after a week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station began its return trip Sunday evening after a string of delays dragged the mission out for a week longer than expected because of weather and other inopportune circumstances.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission to return home from the ISS after week-long delay
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is slated to complete the final leg of its journey in the next few days, capping off what turned into a longer-than-expected journey after bad weather kept the passengers on the space station for several extra days.
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
Entertainment
-
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.
-
Netflix may clamp down on password sharing. Here's what that means
Netflix shares plunged this week after the platform reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. One factor the company pointed to as hurting revenue: widespread password sharing.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Business
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: 5 ways to get financially aligned in your romantic relationship
Relationships and money can be an explosive mix, especially if you have different money mindsets, writes Pattie Lovett-Reid in her latest exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
-
Avian influenza case found in commercial poultry flock in Manitoba
A case of avian influenza has been found in a commercial poultry flock in Manitoba.
-
Global shares fall amid interest rate, earnings worries
European stocks declined Monday, tracking losses in Asia as worries over interest rate hikes dominated an array of investor concerns.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Iowa man wins US$1 million lottery prize after ticket printing mistake
An Iowa man brought home a US$1 million lottery prize -- after the clerk made a mistake printing his tickets.
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.
Sports
-
Former teammates remember Guy Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality
It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday in an emotional tribute to the Habs great.
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.