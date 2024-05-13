Entertainment

    • 'Downton Abbey' to return with a third movie

    Elizabeth McGovern poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' in London Monday, April 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Elizabeth McGovern poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' in London Monday, April 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
    Share

    The fictitious Crawley family and their servants running a sprawling English country estate in the early 20th century are returning for a third "Downton Abbey" movie, which will feature old and new faces.

    The award-winning "Downton Abbey" gained a huge following in Britain and the United States after it first aired as a television series in 2010. It went on for six seasons and was followed by two films, released in 2019 and 2022.

    In a statement on Monday, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Carnival Films said series creator Julian Fellowes had written the third film in the "Downton Abbey" franchise and that many original cast members, including Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern - who play patriarch Robert Crawley and his wife Cora, respectively - would return for the new movie.

    "The Holdovers" actor and Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti and Joely Richardson, most recently seen in Netflix series "The Gentlemen," join the cast with the former playing Cora's brother brother Harold Levinson, the statement added. Giamatti played the character in a Christmas special.

    "The Crown" star Dominic West, who played actor Guy Dexter in the 2022 film " Downton Abbey: A New Era," will reprise the role in the new movie.

    Simon Curtis will also return as director after helming the second movie.

    (Reporting by Marie-Louise GumuchianEditing by Gareth Jones)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

      Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

    • 'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

      Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News