Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza's population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes early Thursday continued across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as "safe zones."
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from U.S. President Joe Biden.
The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 others have been wounded in the past 11 days.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed. An Israeli military spokesperson said Thursday that the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
PALESTINIAN DEATH TOLL IN GAZA INCREASES TO 3,785
The death toll in Gaza since Israel declared war has risen to 3,785 Palestinians killed, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 120 older people, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
In addition, 12,493 others have been wounded, including 3,983 children and 3,300 women.
ISRAEL CONDUCTS A RAID IN THE WEST BANK
The Israeli military has conducted an extensive raid in the West Bank, arresting more than 80 Palestinians.
The latest in a series of stepped-up Israeli operations in the territory since the outbreak of war, the raid on Wednesday night provoked violent clashes and left three Palestinians dead, including two children.
The military said that 63 of the 80 suspects arrested overnight were linked to Hamas. Of the 524 Palestinians arrested since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 330 are Hamas affiliates.
Forces also demolished the home of a militant who killed an Israeli soldier, Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, earlier this year. The militant, who the military identified as Ahmed Yasin Jidan, was shot shortly after killing Amir.
Clashes ensued across the territory in response to the raid, with Israeli forces firing on Palestinians who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.
Since the latest war began, 69 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank. U.N. monitors are describing the period as the deadliest phase since they started recording data.
SUNAK SAYS U.K. STANDING BY ISRAEL IN ITS 'DARKEST HOUR'
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Britain is standing by Israel in its "darkest hour" as it wages war on Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's Oct. 7 attack.
Sunak spoke alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made a similar trip to Israel to express solidarity.
"I am proud to stand here with you in Israel's darkest hour as your friend," Sunak said.
The U.K. prime minister acknowledged the "shocking scenes" over the past day, including the aftermath of an explosion at a Gaza hospital, saying "we mourn the loss of every innocent life."
Sunak plans to travel to Saudi Arabia later Thursday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as Britain tries to dampen down regional tensions, get aid into Gaza and secure the release of U.K. hostages held by Hamas.
EU SAYS PROMISE OF AID TO GAZA A START BUT MORE NEEDED
On the promise that some aid will be allowed to get into Gaza, the European Union said it was a start. But the bloc said that more needed to be done to be in line with international commitments.
"We also welcome the announcement made by Israel that it will not thwart the deliveries of food, water or medicine coming from Egypt," European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said.
"And let me just add that we also understand that this will be a limited -- the quantity of humanitarian aid will be limited in quantity as well as in nature. It needs to be reminded that international humanitarian law obliges all parties to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to people in need. Restrictions on the quantity, destination and categories of items are not in line with this obligation."
He also said that a second plane with emergency aid was to land in Egypt later. Together it amounts to about 50 tons of essential humanitarian supplies, medicine, food, water and shelter.
DRONE ATTACK HITS OIL FACILITY HOUSING U.S. TROOPS IN SYRIA
Syrian opposition activists say a drone attack has been conducted on an oil facility in eastern Syria housing American troops and a U.S. base in a nearby area.
There was no immediate word on casualties and the U.S. military didn't immediately respond to requests for confirmation.
Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, said that three drones with explosives struck the Conoco gas field in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq on Thursday.
Rami Abdurrahman of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, confirmed that five explosions were heard at the Conoco gas field.
THREE DRONES ALSO HIT A U.S. BASE IN SYRIA
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that three drones also attacked the U.S. base of Tanf in eastern Syria near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet. It said two drones were shot down before reaching their targets while the third hit the base, causing some material damage.
The Observatory, an opposition war monitor, and Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, said the attack appears to be the work of Iran-based fighters who are deployed in eastern Syria and western Iraq.
Since the fighting in Gaza began on Oct. 7, Iran-backed fighters have been on alert in the region as the U.S. sends aircraft carriers and warships to the region.
Coalition forces were slightly wounded in Iraq in a spate of drone attacks since Tuesday at U.S. bases in Iraq.
UNKNOWN HOW MUCH FUEL REMAINS AT GAZA HOSPITALS
A Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson said it wasn't known how much fuel hospitals had left in their stocks on Thursday.
"The MoH (Ministry of Health) asked all gasoline stations in the Gaza Strip to give whatever they have to sustain the operation of the standby generators of the hospitals," Medhat Abbas told The Associated Press. "They have collected a very small amount of fuel which of course, because the generators of the hospitals are very large, they are consuming thousands of lilitresso we don't know how long they can continue."
With medical supplies also running short, doctors are resorting to desperate measures to care for the hundreds of wounded Palestinian patients.
"Surgery is being performed in the corridors of hospitals without anesthesia, yes without anesthesia, to save the lives of those who may have hope to live," he said. "Others are left to die, to succumb to their destiny.
THE SITUATION AT GAZA'S LARGEST HOSPITAL
At Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, director Mohammed Abu Selmia gave the AP an update on fuel stocks.
He said some fuel had been obtained "through UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency) with assistance from the World Health Organization, he added, saying it was pumped into generators.
"Enough to keep us going for another few hours."
Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon working at Shifa Hospital, tweeted a photo of a bottle of vinegar.
"Vinegar from the corner shop to treat pseudomonas bacterial wound infections," he said. "It's come to that."
UN COMMENT ON MOVEMENT OF FUEL IN GAZA
UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma said the agency was able to move some fuel in the past few days from existing and very little fuel resources it had in GAZA.
"The fuel was inside Gaza and is being sent to health providers," she said.
UNRWA has not been able to bring in any supplies including much-needed fuel since Oct. 7, when the siege was imposed.
"It is very critical for the survival of the people in the Gaza Strip that fuel is sent to Gaza IMMEDIATELY," Touma wrote, adding, "this is the only way to get water pumped again through the network and for hospitals and electricity."
"The siege on Gaza has to be lifted," she said. "UNRWA is calling for regular and sustained humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip."
Ofir Feuerstein, spokesperson of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said, "The UN's stance is that the crossing needs to be opened immediately."
PALESTINIANS SAY ISRAEL IS TARGETING BAKERIES IN GAZA
Israel has bombed and targeted areas with bakeries in Gaza over the course of the war while dozens of Palestinians were lining up to buy bread, causing high numbers of dead and wounded, Salam Marouf, the head of the government media office, said in a statement.
By repeatedly targeting bakeries, he said that Israel sought to worsen the humanitarian situation, inflict a greater number of casualties and "make it more difficult for citizens, to the point that obtaining some loaves of bread has become a dangerous journey." More than five bakeries were targeted in different areas to the north and south of Gaza, either directly or in the area where they are located, Maarouf said.
Aid groups, including the World Food Program, have warned Gaza is running low on food supplies with shops only having a few days worth of supplies left. More are available in warehouses run by humanitarian organizations, but these are hard to reach because of constant bombardment.
EGYPT'S PRESIDENT MEETS WITH U.S. GENERAL IN CAIRO
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met with Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of the U.S. Central Command, in Cairo to discuss efforts to "intensify cooperation" between the two countries and to "restore stability" in the region, the president's office said.
Within hours of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to provide Israel with support. Israel has conducted unrelenting airstrikes on Gaza.
Egypt has long acted as a key broker between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, Egypt and Israel reached a deal that would allow aid to enter the Palestinian territory.
Also Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with U.K. counterpart James Cleverly in Cairo, where they talked about ways to de-escalate the conflict and address the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
XI URGES EGYPTIAN PREMIER TO OPEN A HUMANITARIAN CORRIDOR
At a meeting in China's capital Beijing on Thursday, President Xi Jinping urged visiting Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians fleeing the fighting in Gaza.
Xi also reiterated China's backing of the formation of a Palestinian state as solution to the ongoing violence.
EMERGENCY CREWS WORK TO RESCUE SURVIVORS OF STRIKE ON GAZA BUILDING
A doctor at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip says at least 12 people were killed and 40 others wounded in an Israeli strike that hit a residential building in a densely populated neighbourhood the city of Khan Younis.
Dr. Mohammed Qandeel said the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis received the patients on Thursday morning. The city is located within what Israel called a safe zone when it encouraged Gaza residents to evacuate the territory's north.
Emergency crews rushed to rescue survivors around a crater at least one floor deep where people were believed to be trapped. One rescued woman staggered unsteadily from the scene, screaming that God would take revenge against Israel.
A rescue worker rushed a small, ash-covered child toward an ambulance, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.
GERMANY'S LEADER DEMANDS RELEASE OF HOSTAGES
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has demanded in a speech watched by relatives of some of the hostages held by Hamas for the militant group to free the captives.
In a speech to the German parliament, Scholz underlined Germany's staunch support for Israel and renewed a warning that it "would be a serious mistake" for Hezbollah, Iran or their proxies to enter the war.
Scholz travelled to Israel and Egypt this week. He said Thursday: "One important task we all have is to free the hostages, the kidnapped. They most be released without preconditions."
German officials say a "low two-digit number" of German-Israeli dual citizens are believed to be held in Gaza.
U.K. PRIME MINISTER ARRIVES IN ISRAEL
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel at the start of a two-day trip aimed at showing solidarity with the country and preventing the crisis triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack from escalating.
Sunak is holding talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog before travelling to other regional capitals.
After landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Sunak said the people of Israel had "suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism, and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you."
The U.K. is pushing for the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow aid to get in and foreign nationals to leave. After a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Israel said it had agreed to allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, and Biden said Egypt had agreed to open the crossing to up to 20 trucks.
Sunak said before leaving for the Middle East that an explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which appears to have killed hundreds, "should be a watershed moment" for world leaders to unite and prevent escalation of the conflict.
British authorities have not said who they believe was responsible for the blast.
SWEDEN RAISES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR LEBANON
Norway and Sweden have advised their citizens against all travel to Lebanon until further notice.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Thursday that Norway revised its travel guidance "due to the serious security situation in the region. There are daily military actions on the border between Lebanon and Israel."
He noted that there are still flights from Beirut but "at short notice, it may become even more difficult to leave Lebanon."
Sweden updated its travel advisory for Lebanon late Wednesday.
AUSTRALIAN LAWMAKER ACCUSES ISRAEL OF 'COLLECTIVELY PUNISHING' PALESTINIANS
Australian government minister Ed Husic has accused Israel of collectively punishing Palestinians in its war on Hamas.
Husic told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday: "I feel very strongly that Palestinians are being collectively punished here for Hamas' barbarism." He added: "I really do feel there is an obligation on governments, particularly the Israeli government, to ... follow the rules of international law and to observe in particular that innocents should be protected."
Opposition senator Jane Hume accused the Muslim lawmaker of using "loose language" that did not align with the government's position. Australia's House of Representatives this week passed a government motion that recognizes Israel's "inherent right to defend itself" and "unequivocally condemns" the Hamas attacks. The motion also calls for the "protection of civilian lives and the observance of international law."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Forceps severely injure 1 in 4 Canadian mothers when used in childbirth: study
Mothers in Canada are severely injured in as many as one out of four deliveries involving forceps, according to a study published in the BMJ Thursday.
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
NEW Bedsores, infections and medication errors rising in Canadian hospitals amid shortage of nurses
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 ended up with a patient experiencing harm according to a new report..
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel will let aid into Gaza from Egypt, the House Speaker was heckled for trying to stop heckling and a new poll on Canadian heart health knowledge.
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83
Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the 'Rocky' franchise, has died.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
Canada
-
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
-
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Toronto-bound Air Canada flight performs emergency landing in Houston
An Air Canada flight heading toward Toronto from Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Houston last week.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
World
-
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
-
Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
-
Russian foreign minister offers security talks with North Korea, China as he visits Pyongyang
Russia's foreign minister proposed regular security talks with North Korea and China to deal with what he described as increasing U.S.-led regional military threats, as he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top diplomat on Thursday during a visit to Pyongyang.
-
South Korea, AP analysis suggests Hamas likely used North Korean weapons in attack on Israel
South Korean officials, two experts on North Korean arms and an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang's F-7 rocket-propelled grenade.
-
Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody, is awarded EU human rights prize
Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy, was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize on Thursday.
-
French officials suspect young people in rash of fake bomb threats, warn of heavy punishments
France's government is threatening prison terms and heavy fines for callers who make fake bomb threats after a rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancellation of 130 flights and shut the doors of Versailles Palace three times in five days.
Politics
-
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
-
'Thin line' between freedom of speech and 'freedom of hate,' says Israeli ambassador
Israel's envoy to Canada says it is important for democracies to assess when a line has been crossed between freedom of speech and what he calls 'freedom of hate.'
-
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
Health
-
NEW
NEW Bedsores, infections and medication errors rising in Canadian hospitals amid shortage of nurses
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 ended up with a patient experiencing harm according to a new report..
-
Forceps severely injure 1 in 4 Canadian mothers when used in childbirth: study
Mothers in Canada are severely injured in as many as one out of four deliveries involving forceps, according to a study published in the BMJ Thursday.
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
New security robot unveiled at Toronto Pearson airport
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83
Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the 'Rocky' franchise, has died.
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
-
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
Business
-
More than $161M lost to investment scams over the first 6 months of 2023: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
-
Arthur Irving no longer chairman of Irving Oil, retains advisory role for the company
Arthur Irving is no longer the chairman at Irving Oil, but rather holds the title of chairman emeritus, meaning he will maintain an advisory role for the board.
-
Netflix's password-sharing crackdown reels in subscribers as it raises prices for its premium plan
Netflix on Wednesday disclosed summertime subscriber gains that surpassed industry analysts' projections, signalling the video streaming service's crackdown on password sharing is converting former freeloaders into paying customers.
Lifestyle
-
'World's best' bar for 2023 is revealed
Barcelona has retained its grip on the World's 50 Best Bars list as intimate cocktail joint Sips claimed the top spot at 2023's awards.
-
See inside the US$50 million penthouse that will crown the Waldorf Astoria Miami
The developers behind Miami's glittering Waldorf Astoria supertall have unveiled the first look at the 1,049-foot tower's $50 million penthouse, one of the most expensive units to come to market in the city.
-
The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace
For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.
Sports
-
Armed robbers target Tigers' Dominican complex in latest robbery of MLB facility in the country
The Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country, police said.
-
Shakib out injured as Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against India at Cricket World Cup
Captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of injury before Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss against India at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
-
Prosecutors won't charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face sexual assault charges following an investigation of allegations that surfaced during the NBA Finals last June in Miami, his lawyer, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.