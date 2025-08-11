ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Norway sovereign wealth fund drops investments in 11 Israeli firms

By AFP

Published

Nicolai Tangen Photographer: Naina Helén Jåma/Bloomberg (Naina Helén Jåma/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.