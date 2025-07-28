Israel-Hamas War

Lack of action on Gaza erodes Muslims’ sense of belonging in Canada: envoy

By The Canadian Press

Published

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia, is seen at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on March 27, 2023. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.