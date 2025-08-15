ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Far-right Israeli minister confronts long-imprisoned Palestinian leader face to face

By The Associated Press

Published

In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti appears at Jerusalem's court. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.