Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes
Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation in a conflict that has killed at least 15 people in the coastal strip.
The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack. A 5-year-old girl and two women are among those killed in the strikes.
So far, Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained. Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that wreaked a staggering cost to the impoverished territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.
Whether Hamas continues to stay out of the fight likely depends in part on how much punishment Israel inflicts in Gaza as rocket fire steadily continues.
On Saturday afternoon, Israeli warplanes stepped up strikes with hits on four residential buildings in Gaza City, all locations apparently linked to Islamic Jihad militants. The destruction was the heaviest yet in the current exchange within the densely packed city, but there were no reports of casualties. In each case, the Israeli military warned residents ahead of the strikes.
Another strike Saturday hit a car, killing a 75-year-old woman and wounding six other people.
In one of the strikes, after the warnings, fighter jets dropped two bombs on the house of an Islamic Jihad member. The blast flattened the two-story structure, leaving a large rubble-filled crater, and badly damaged surrounding homes.
Women and children rushed out of the area.
"Warned us? They warned us with rockets and we fled without taking anything," said Huda Shamalakh, who lived next door. She said 15 people lived in the targeted home.
The lone power plant in Gaza ground to a halt at noon Saturday for lack of fuel as Israel has kept its crossing points into Gaza closed since Tuesday. With the new disruption, Gazans can get only 4 hours of electricity a day, increasing their reliance on private generators and deepening the territory's chronic power crisis amid peak summer heat.
Throughout the day, Gaza militants regularly launched rounds of rockets into southern Israel, but there were no reports of casualties. Most barrages were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system, hit in empty areas or fell short into Gaza. Rocket shrapnel damaged the roof of a home in the city of Sderot, but the family was in a shelter.
On Friday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a televised speech that "Israel isn't interested in a broader conflict in Gaza but will not shy away from one either."
"This government has a zero-tolerance policy for any attempted attacks -- of any kind -- from Gaza towards Israeli territory," he said. "Israel will not sit idly by when there are those who are trying to harm its civilians."
The violence poses an early test for Lapid, who assumed the role of caretaker prime minister ahead of elections in November, when he hopes to keep the position.
Lapid, a centrist former TV host and author, has experience in diplomacy having served as foreign minister in the outgoing government, but has thin security credentials. A conflict with Gaza could burnish his standing and give him a boost as he faces off against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a security hawk who led the country during three of its four wars with Hamas.
Hamas also faces a dilemma in deciding whether to join a new battle barely a year after the last war caused widespread devastation. There has been almost no reconstruction since then, and the isolated coastal territory is mired in poverty, with unemployment hovering around 50%. Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade over the territory since the Hamas takeover in 2007.
Egypt on Saturday intensified efforts to prevent escalation, communicating with Israel, the Palestinians and the United States to keep Hamas from joining the fighting, an Egyptian intelligence official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
The Palestinian Health Ministry put the toll at 15 killed and said more than 80 were wounded. The ministry did not differentiate between civilians and militants. The Israeli military said early estimates were that around 15 fighters were killed.
The latest round of Israel-Gaza violence was rooted in the arrest earlier this week of a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank, part of a monthlong Israeli military operation in the territory. A teen Islamic Jihad member was also killed in a gunbattle.
Israel then closed roads around Gaza and sent reinforcements to the border, warning of retaliation. On Friday, it killed Islamic Jihad's commander for northern Gaza, Taiseer al-Jabari, in a strike on a Gaza City apartment building.
An Israeli military spokesman said the strikes were in response to an "imminent threat" from two militant squads armed with anti-tank missiles.
Other Israeli strikes overnight largely hit on the outskirts of Gaza City or in rural areas, targeting what Israel said were rocket launchers, rocket building sites and Islamic Jihad camps.
Overnight, Israeli media showed the skies above southern and central Israel lighting up with rockets and interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system.
The U.N. special envoy to the region, Tor Wennesland, said: "The launching of rockets must cease immediately, and I call on all sides to avoid further escalation."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved an order to call up 25,000 reserve soldiers if needed while the military announced a "special situation" on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on activities in communities within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the border.
Hamas seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew from the coastal strip. Its most recent war with Israel was in May 2021. Tensions soared again earlier this year following a wave of attacks inside Israel, near-daily military operations in the West Bank and tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
Iran-backed Islamic Jihad is smaller than Hamas but largely shares its ideology. Both groups oppose Israel's existence and have carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, including the firing of rockets into Israel.
------
Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada board Chair Michael Brind'Amour stepping down from position
The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors has resigned. Michael Brind'Amour told the board Friday evening he was stepping down immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
Experts concerned about possible further spread of monkeypox in Canada as U.S., WHO declare emergencies
Monkeypox infections continue to rise in Canada as the U.S. and the WHO declare the outbreak an emergency, leaving some experts concerned about the risk of further outbreaks.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Ottawa's Montfort Hospital temporarily closing emergency department overnights this weekend
The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end says it was forced to make the "difficult decision" to temporarily partially close its emergency department Saturday and Sunday between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas, causing a spreading fire that led to four explosions which injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said Saturday.
COVID benefits too generous with Canadian businesses, stringent with workers: experts
Benefits rolled out at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed vulnerable Canadians to stay healthy while maintaining an income, but business supports were excessive and show the outsized influence of business groups on public policy, economists say.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment
An Indigenous leader in Manitoba was removed from his job Friday after being accused of sexual harassment.
Canada
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment
An Indigenous leader in Manitoba was removed from his job Friday after being accused of sexual harassment.
-
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
-
Judge instructs jury before its deliberation in online extortion case of B.C. teen
The British Columbia Supreme Court justice in the trial of a Dutch man charged with harassing and extorting teenager Amanda Todd told the jury Friday to take “special care” with the teen's statements.
-
Sextortion boom coincides with pandemic's online shift, as experts raise alarm
The mass shift online brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a boom of so-called 'sextortion scams,' new data from Statistics Canada suggests.
World
-
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes
Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation in a conflict that has killed at least 15 people in the coastal strip.
-
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
Russian forces began an assault Saturday on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's military and local officials said.
-
North Korea calls Nancy Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,' accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week.
-
Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas, causing a spreading fire that led to four explosions which injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said Saturday.
-
A sculpture of Vladimir Putin has appeared in a playground in New York City's Central Park
Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up in a playground in New York City's Central Park on Monday night.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 following rebound case
U.S. President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in isolation pending a second test, his physician announced in a letter Saturday.
Politics
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations by MPs on House transport committee
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Health
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Ottawa's Montfort Hospital temporarily closing emergency department overnights this weekend
The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end says it was forced to make the "difficult decision" to temporarily partially close its emergency department Saturday and Sunday between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
-
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
-
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship
Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
-
Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'
Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's 'Euphoria.'
-
'The government should not be involved.' John Legend speaks out on abortion rights
Just over a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, musician John Legend is advocating for abortion access and reproductive rights.
Business
-
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English Bay
The deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
Lifestyle
-
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
-
This Scottish island is more affordable than average homes in some of Canada's major cities
An entire Scottish island, with a six-bedroom house, a helipad and a lighthouse, has gone on sale for a price substantially lower than the average asking price of homes in major Canadian cities.
-
Single winning ticket sold for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is starting their weekend $55 million dollars richer. A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal's National Bank Open due to abdominal injury
Youth will be served at the upcoming National Bank Open after a couple of late withdrawals shook up the draw at the ATP Tour's Masters 1000 tournament. The so-called Big Three of Roger Federer (knee), Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated), Rafael Nadal (abdominal) won't be on hand this year.
-
Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3
Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place.
-
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about US$100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
U.S. agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.