Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.
That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a young woman being held by the country's morality police.
The activist group says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the start of the unrest and that more than 18,000 people have been detained.
The nationwide protests were sparked by the woman's death but rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic theocracy that has governed Iran since its 1979 revolution.
Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the aerospace division of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was quoted by a website close to the Guard as saying that more than 300 people have been killed, including "martyrs," an apparent reference to security forces. He also suggested that many of those killed were ordinary Iranians not involved in the protests.
He did not provide an exact figure or say where his estimate came from.
Hajizadeh reiterated the official claim that the protests have been fomented by Iran's enemies, including Western countries and Saudi Arabia, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of social and political repression, and deny having any foreign agenda.
The protests have spread across the country and drawn support from artists, athletes and other public figures.
The niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently called on people to pressure their governments to cut ties with Tehran over its violent suppression of the demonstrations.
In a video posted online by her France-based brother, Farideh Moradkhani urged "conscientious people of the world" to support Iranian protesters. The video was shared online this week after Moradkhani's reported arrest on Nov. 23, according to the activist group.
Moradkhani is a longtime activist whose late father was an opposition figure married to Khamenei's sister and is the closest member of the supreme leader's family to be arrested. The branch of the family has opposed Khamenei for decades and Moradkhani has been imprisoned on previous occasions for her activism.
"I ask the conscientious people of the world to stand by us and ask their governments not to react with empty words and slogans but with real action and stop any dealings with this regime," she said in her video statement.
The protests, now in their third month, have faced a brutal crackdown by Iranian security forces using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas to suppress demonstrations.
Despite the crackdown, demonstrations are ongoing and scattered across cities.
The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. It has quickly morphed into one of the most serious challenges to Iran's establishment in more than four decades.
Iran refuses to co-operate with a fact-finding mission that the U.N. Human Rights Council recently voted to establish.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not engage in any co-operation, whatsoever, with the political committee," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
BREAKING | Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
RSV can have serious impact on elderly, immunosuppressed adults, says infectious disease expert
After a surge of RSV cases among children overwhelmed hospitals across Canada in recent weeks, one infectious disease specialist explains how the respiratory virus can affect vulnerable adults.
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guarantying he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
Canada
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
-
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
World
-
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guarantying he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
-
U.S. says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks
The Biden administration said Monday that Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week.
-
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.
-
Spotlight on illegal buildings as Ischia death toll now at 8
The Italian resort island of Ischia has a long history of natural disasters, but experts say this weekend's landslide that has killed eight people and left five missing was exacerbated by a combination of climate change and often-illegal excessive development.
-
Ukraine first lady attends London meeting on sexual violence
Russian soldiers must be held accountable for raping Ukrainian women and committing other acts of sexual violence during Russia's war in Ukraine, the country's first lady, Olensa Zelenska, told an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflicts Monday.
-
U.K. says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria
British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers, including one man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant centre.
Politics
-
'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy
The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which details a decade of plans for investment and partnerships in the region, and signals a tougher stance on China going forward.
-
Indo-Pacific strategy launch boosts military spending and visa processing in region
Federal officials are set to make an announcement today in Vancouver about Canada's long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy. A media advisory from Global Affairs Canada says the Indo-Pacific region is key for Canada's economic growth, prosperity and security.
-
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
Health
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
Surgeons work by flashlight as Ukraine power grid battered
Amid devastating airstrikes in Ukraine, scheduled operations are being postponed; patient records are unavailable because of internet outages; and paramedics have had to use flashlights to examine patients in darkened apartments.
Sci-Tech
-
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
NASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
Entertainment
-
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
-
Disgraced former U.K. minister seeks redemption on reality TV show
Matt Hancock, the U.K's scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' -- a gruelling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.
Business
-
BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward.
-
Apple shares slip as China factory unrest may further hit iPhone shipments
Shares of Apple Inc. fell about 2% on Monday as growing unrest at a key Chinese plant fanned worries of a bigger hit to the already constrained production of higher-end iPhone 14 models.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower
Canada's main stock index was down about 100 points in late-morning, weighed down by losses in the energy, base metal and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.
Lifestyle
-
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year in 2022
'Gaslighting' -- behaviour that's mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful – is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.
-
Strangers rescue peacock from peril on Victoria street
After living in his downtown Victoria neighbourhood for more than 30 years, David Ferguson says this was a first.
-
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travellers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.
Sports
-
Engineering a pro sports career: How an aerospace studies major joined the Raptors as a coach
The Raptors 905 coach, Eric Khoury, explains how his aerospace engineering studies led him to a career in the NBA.
-
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Ozil mistreatment in protest
Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany's World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Ozil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Autos
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.