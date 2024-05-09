World

    • India says Canada yet to provide evidence of its involvement in the killing of a separatist leader

    Share
    NEW DELHI -

    India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi's involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date.

    India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the two countries were discussing the issue but accused Canada of providing shelter to those who are advocating violence against India.

    He said that Delhi had complained to the Canadian authorities that the people associated with organized crime in India had been allowed entry and residency in Canada. "Many of our extradition requests are pending."

    "Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties," Jaiswal added. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters," he said.

    The killing of the Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year set off a diplomatic spat after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement. India rejected the accusations.

    The three arrested Indian men in Canada haven't yet sought any access to the Indian diplomats there, Jaiswal said.

    The three -- Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 -- appeared in court Tuesday via a video link and agreed to a trial in English. They were ordered to appear in British Columbia Provincial Court again on May 21.

    They were arrested last week in Edmonton, Alberta. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

    Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said Friday that the investigation into whether the men had ties to India's government was ongoing.

    The three suspects had been living in Canada as non-permanent residents.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News