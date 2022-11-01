India PM visits site of bridge collapse as families mourn
India's prime minister on Tuesday visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country's worst accidents in years.
Narendra Modi inspected the collapsed bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat state and talked to rescuers. He also visited injured people at a hospital. Security was tight as police and paramilitary soldiers blanketed the area.
Gujarat is Modi's home state and he was already visiting it at the time of the accident. He said on Monday that he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy" and his office announced compensation for families of the dead.
Angered and bereaved families mourned the dead as attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an "artistic and technological marvel," collapsed Sunday evening, and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier.
Police Inspector-General Ashok Yadav told The Associated Press that no one was missing according to an official tally, but emergency responders and divers continued to search Tuesday.
"We want to be on the side of caution," Yadav said.
The officer said at least 196 people were rescued and all 10 of the injured were in stable condition.
At the accident site, at least half a dozen divers searched through the dark water.
"Silt, weeds and mud are hampering our efforts to find missing people," said Ankit Yadav, a diver.
Gaffar Shah, the caretaker of the main Muslim graveyard in Morbi, said he helped bury 25 bodies after the disaster.
"I have never seen anything like this in my life," Shah said as he sat on the graveyard's pavement. "Entire families have been wiped out."
Some families stood near freshly dug graves covered with marigold flowers as they prayed.
A little more than a mile (about two kilometres) away from the graveyard, at a Hindu crematorium where over a dozen bodies were brought for their last rites, the atmosphere was somber. A caretaker said they were "overwhelmed with dead bodies." He said it was particularly painful to cremate children.
On Monday, police arrested nine people, including managers of the bridge's operator, Oreva Group, as they began a probe into the incident.
Gujarat authorities opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other violations.
In March, the Morbi town government awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to Oreva, a group of companies known mainly for making clocks, mosquito zappers and electric bikes. The same month, Oreva closed the bridge, which spans a wide section of the Machchu river, for seven months for repairs.
The bridge has been repaired several times in the past and many of its original parts have been replaced over the years.
It was reopened Oct. 26, the first day of the Gujarati New Year, which coincides with the Hindu festival season. The attraction drew hundreds of sightseers.
Sandeepsinh Zala, a Morbi official, told the Indian Express newspaper the company reopened the bridge without first obtaining a "fitness certificate." That could not be independently verified, but officials said they were investigating.
Authorities said the structure collapsed under the weight of hundreds of people. A security video of the disaster showed it shaking violently and people trying to hold on to its cables and metal fencing before the aluminum walkway gave out and crashed into the river.
The bridge split in the middle with its walkway hanging down and its cables snapped.
It was unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when its cables began to snap.
Modi was the top elected official of Gujarat for 12 years before becoming India's prime minister in 2014. A Gujarat state government election is expected in coming months and opposition parties have demanded a thorough investigation of the accident.
The bridge collapse was Asia's third major disaster involving large crowds in a month.
On Saturday, a Halloween crowd surge killed more than 150 people attending festivities in Itaewon, a neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
India's infrastructure has long been marred by safety problems, and Morbi has suffered other major disasters. In 1979, an upstream dam on the Machchu river burst, sending walls of water into the city and killing hundreds of people in one of India's biggest dam failures.
In 2001, thousands of people died in an earthquake in Gujarat. Morbi, 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the quake's epicentre in Bhuj, suffered widespread damage. According to a report in the Times of India newspaper, the bridge that collapsed Sunday was also severely damaged.
------
Hussain reported from New Delhi. Chonchui Ngashangva in New Delhi contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago: survey
Facing rising costs and high inflation, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their finances, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Doug Ford's lawyers to appear in to court today to fight Emergencies Act summons
Lawyers for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top provincial minister are set to argue in court today in an effort to get the pair out of testifying at the federal Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
-
1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school
A male is dead and a teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
-
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
World
-
South Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry.
-
India PM visits site of bridge collapse as families mourn
India's prime minister on Tuesday visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country's worst accidents in years.
-
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years.
-
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.
-
Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches
Unpredictable rolling blackouts are increasing as the Ukraine government scrambles to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. The cuts add another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling with the stress of nearly nine months of war.
-
Entrepreneur Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine war
Serial entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov has renounced his Russian citizenship, saying he does not want to be associated with 'fascism' or people who collaborate with 'killers.'
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.
-
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
-
Feds looked to international missing persons commission for help on unmarked graves
The Canadian government approached an international commission that helped identify the remains of those killed during 9/11 and the Lac-Megantic rail disaster to potentially aid its response to the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Health
-
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
-
U.S. FDA panel to examine evidence that pulse oximeters may not work as well on dark skin
A panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday to review clinical data about the accuracy of pulse oximetry in patients with darker skin and to discuss recommendations on using these devices on people with dark skin tones.
-
Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths
Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Woman says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008
A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.
-
Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role
Henry Cavill is putting down his blades and moving on from 'The Witcher' after three seasons as the leading man on the Netflix series, making way for Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia.
-
U.S. judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
A U.S. federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department that the joining of two of the world's biggest publishers could 'lessen competition' for 'top-selling books.'
Business
-
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
Hong Kong jumped more than 5 per cent and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
-
Macklem, Rogers to appear before Senate banking committee Tuesday evening
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers are expected to testify before the Senate banking committee this evening.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
Powerball prize soars to US$1.2B after no winners found Monday
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
Sports
-
World Series rainout: Astros, Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday -- with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.
-
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving defends his tweet about a documentary deemed antisemitic and stands by sharing a video by Alex Jones
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said that he is 'not going to stand down on anything I believe in' after he was condemned by the owner of his NBA team for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
-
France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
Max Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.