In U.S. election, support for abortion rights was about much more
To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend.
Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate women's constitutional protections for abortion was only the beginning of a broader erosion of rights. So she backed Democrats in her state of Pennsylvania, where the party flipped a U.S. Senate seat and won the contest for governor against a pair of Donald Trump loyalists.
A government dominated by Republicans, Cohen said, "would have gone on to impede contraception, to impede marriage equality, to impede any kind of civil rights that we as a society have fought for in the past 50 years."
Support for abortion rights did drive women to the polls in Tuesday's elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy.
Women, especially Democratic women, were more likely than men to say the Roe v. Wade reversal was a top factor in their vote, according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 94,000 voters in the midterm elections. More women also said the reversal made them angry, and said abortion had a major impact on their decision to turn out and which candidate they supported.
But the future of democracy was an even greater factor than Roe for women voters. In interviews with AP reporters, many women linked their concerns about abortion to fears for the country.
"I'm not glad that we had to have this abortion drama happen, but I'm glad that it brought a new conversation to the table about what democracy should be to our country," said Pennsylvania resident Brianna McCullough, 20, a sophomore at Chatham University in Pittsburgh. "If they can take this away, they can take anything away from people. And I don't think that's right."
Heading into this week's election, Republicans were expected to seize control of Congress. That's still a possibility, with several races too close to call, but Democrats denied Republicans the sweeping nationwide victory they had expected.
Abortion "may have made the difference in some key races where the elections were really competitive," said Ashley Kirzinger, director of survey methodology at KFF, which designed questions for and published an analysis of VoteCast.
Many Democratic candidates advocated for abortion rights on the campaign trail. But they also cast their Republican rivals' "extreme" attitudes on abortion as one example of a broader threat to the country's democratic institutions, including its election systems.
In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Democrats who won tight governors' races will appoint people who run the state's elections. In Michigan, Democrats won races for governor and secretary of state, defeating candidates who opposed abortion rights and had denied the 2020 election results.
"Michigan is a good place to be right now," said Ellie Mosko, 40, an attorney and mother of three in the Detroit area. Democrats also championed a successful ballot measure that enshrines the right to abortion in the state constitution. Moreover, Democrats took control of the state Senate for the first time in 40 years.
"The key issues for me are the preservation of democracy and voter rights," Mosko said, "because without that we can't preserve women's access to reproductive freedom."
Voters in California and Vermont also chose to enshrine abortion protections in their state constitutions on Tuesday, while voters in Kentucky and Montana rejected anti-abortion amendments.
Republican candidates did gain ground in some states, including Ohio and Florida, potentially paving the way for more state bans on women's abortion access. But the GOP elsewhere lost contests that would have allowed them to advance restrictions easily.
Among Black and Latina women across age groups, majorities of whom backed Democratic candidates, at least half said Roe played a major impact in their decision to vote. The Democrats also were buoyed by white women under 50 -- about half said it had a major impact on their decision to turn out, compared with about a third of older white women.
Reproductive rights were a driving factor for Alison Brock McGill, 38, a Black mother with a 2-year-old son. She moved in 2020 from New York to Atlanta, where a recent conversation reminded her she was not in Brooklyn anymore.
At her recent annual OB-GYN visit, the topic of having a second child came up. The doctor reminded her that in Georgia, a woman now has until around six weeks' gestation to terminate a pregnancy. After that, the doctor would have to refer her to a physician in another state if she wanted an abortion.
Georgia's new law, banning most abortions once cardiac activity is detected, took effect after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
"I was just blown away by that," said McGill. "At six weeks, nobody knows anything."
That's a major reason she voted Democratic up and down the ticket, including for Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose hotly contested U.S. Senate race is advancing to a runoff with his Republican rival, the former football star Herschel Walker.
Still, for many women, the country's inflation woes outweigh abortion. About two-thirds of Republican women said inflation was their primary consideration, compared with about a third of Democratic women.
"A woman might need an abortion once or twice in her lifetime, but I need to feed these kids every day," said Kelly Morris, 60, a registered Republican in Dayton, Ohio, and mother of nine.
In Ohio, Trump-endorsed JD Vance won an open U.S. Senate seat, and the GOP swept statewide offices. A ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is currently blocked by a lower court in Ohio but is being appealed. Three conservative victories on Ohio's Supreme Court, plus an upcoming appointment by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, mean that ban is likely to come before a court with a 4-3 GOP majority.
Still, for abortion rights-opponent Elizabeth Lamoreaux of suburban Cincinnati, the election was about more than that. She cared about inflation, border security and "the whole LGBT alphabet issue" -- in particular, opposing transgender rights for youth.
Said Lamoreaux: "I feel as if our country as a whole is sort of a dumpster fire now."
------
AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The survey of 94,296 voters was conducted for nine days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files; self-identified registered voters using NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population; and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 0.5 percentage points. More details at https://ap.org/votecast.
------
Brooke Schultz contributed from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Hannah Fingerhut from Washington. Gecker reported from San Francisco.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists
Norwegian police said two people tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an 'unacceptable' message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
Canada
-
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
-
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge to help settle several 'Havana Syndrome' claims
Former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell will mediate claims against the federal government from nine family members of Canadian diplomats who suffered unexplained ailments in Cuba.
-
Cleanup of former gold mine in Northwest Territories to cost more than $4 billion
Cleanup of one of the most contaminated sites in Canada is estimated to cost taxpayers more than four times what was initially expected. The Treasury Board of Canada recently approved a new $4.38-billion cost estimate for the remediation of Giant Mine, a former gold mine that operated from 1948 to 2004 within Yellowknife city limits.
World
-
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine's southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighbouring country.
-
In U.S. election, support for abortion rights was about much more
In the U.S midterm, many list a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms that needed defending this election.
-
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site, officials say
A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago Thursday, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site.
-
UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal
Top Russian and UN officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
-
Israel's Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
One of Netanyahu's coalition partners, far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, has pledged to deport rival lawmakers, give soldiers more freedom to shoot Palestinians and end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank.
-
Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists
Norwegian police said two people tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
Politics
-
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
-
Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
Health
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
-
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
Sci-Tech
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Entertainment
-
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena
Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach on her strategy playing against other top dogs
Mattea Roach, the second Canadian you think of when someone mentions "Jeopardy!" says her time with the franchise may not end with this season's tournament of champions.
Business
-
Elon Musk warns Twitter's survival at stake as staff quits
Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for 'difficult times ahead' that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.
-
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
-
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Lifestyle
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
-
World's tallest woman takes her first flight after the airline modifies several seats
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is more than 7 feet tall, flew from Istanbul to San Francisco after a plane's seats were removed to fit in a stretcher.
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
Sports
-
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Canada
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 19 and CTVNews.ca has everything you need to know about how to watch all the games, including Canada's matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.
-
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk wins Silver Slugger for first time
Alejandro Kirk is a Silver Slugger for the first time of his career.
-
Midfielder Osorio set to return post-concussion for Canada
In recent months, the Toronto FC midfielder was sidelined by post-concussion syndrome -- the result seemingly of a Xherdan Shaqiri elbow in a July 13 game against the Chicago Fire.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.