Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons and tear gas ahead of key Senate vote

Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Argentine riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters outside Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.
The vote is the most serious test to date of the libertarian leader’s vision of governance and change.
Thousands of demonstrators had converged around Congress as Senate opened debate on the key legislation, urging lawmakers to reject Milei’s program of harsh austerity and economic deregulation.
The carnival atmosphere that prevailed in downtown Buenos Aires earlier in the day — with protesters playing trumpets, grilling meat on impromptu barbecues and chanting raucously — quickly turned as crowds jostled and shoved against the column of police armed with shields and batons.
Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters outside Congress, where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Gustavo Garello / AP Photo)
Security forces backed by armoured cars with mounted water cannons pushed back protesters who surged toward cordoned-off streets. Facing resistance from stone-throwing protesters, hundreds of police officers unleashed water canons and tear gas.
There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries in the ensuing scuffles. Earlier in the day, police had used pepper spray to clear a line of protesters, sending at least four opposition lawmakers to the hospital, according to their political party Unión por la Patria.
Milei rose to power on the promise he would solve Argentina’s worst economic crisis in two decades, but his political party of relative novices holds a tiny minority of seats in Congress and he has struggled to strike deals with the opposition.
Senators began debating two bills on Wednesday, a tax package that lowers the income tax threshold and a 238-article state reform bill, initially dubbed the “omnibus bill” because of its then more than 600 articles.
This watered-down version still delegates broad legislative powers to the president in energy, pensions and security, and includes measures to incentivize investment, deregulate the economy and trim the deficit.
Certain touchy subjects, such as unions’ provision of health care and the privatization of Argentina’s national oil company, have been scrapped in hopes of reaching a compromise.
An anti-government protester holds an Argentine flag by police near Congress where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Natacha Pisarenko / AP Photo)
After weeks of torturous negotiations to win over potential allies, Milei’s two major bills cleared an important hurdle in late April, passing the lower house of Congress. If the Senate passes the bills with modifications, the lower house still has to approve them.
During the debate Wednesday, pro-Milei senators said they had accepted tough concessions.
“Today, it’s almost more important for Milei to demonstrate that he can pass laws in Congress than what he passes,” said Lucas Romero, director of Synopsis consultancy.
The package faces stiff resistance from right-wing moderates and the left-leaning Peronist movement loyal to former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which has dominated Argentine politics for two decades.
The Peronist bloc controls 33 out of 72 seats in the Senate while Milei’s party, Freedom Advances, holds just seven. The bill needs 37 votes in the Senate to get a majority.
Analysts say foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund, to which Argentina owes a staggering $44 billion, are closely watching the vote to see whether Milei can build consensus with his opponents to deliver on his ambitions.
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has 'made some changes' at Global News, citing the same headwinds that have led to massive cuts at other media outlets.
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
An undercover police officer told court Anthony Olienick had characterized Mounties as the “arms” of Canada’s “devil” prime minister and, if police tried to break up the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., he would kill them all.
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas had proposed numerous changes, some unworkable, to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, but that mediators were determined to close the gaps.
A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean that some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
Three sheriff’s deputies were shot Wednesday while responding to a northern Illinois home, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said.
The U.S. House voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of U.S. Congress for refusing to turn over audio of U.S. President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case.
Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of the Hajj later this week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is readying an "Arctic foreign policy" aimed at preparing for a more tense time in international relations.
An NDP private member's bill that would criminalize a pattern of abuse known as coercive control is heading to the Senate.
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Social media platform X is now hiding your likes. In an update posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter earlier this week, X's engineering team said it would be 'making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.'
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.
Bond markets would likely benefit if U.S. President Joe Biden is re-elected as his administration will try to raise taxes to offset some of the government spending, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer said on Wednesday.
Ottawa Bylaw has told an Orléans family to find a new home for their backyard chickens.
John Eaton is a self-taught crafter from Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., who breathes new life into those structures by recreating them as beautiful miniatures.
The Washington Capitals reached a deal to buy CapFriendly, a popular site that has long been a source of NHL salary information and will soon no longer be available to other teams or fans.
It was an historic moment for women in sports as a trio of Canadian women made up the first-ever all-women referee crew for Tuesday night's Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game in Ottawa.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for utility player Cavan Biggio and cash considerations.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
Day three of a hearing to determine if Curtis Poburan should be designated a dangerous offender came with several interruptions.
Mounties are on scene of a fatal crash on Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County.
Edmonton's core is getting back on track.
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
Driving a small pink car dubbed Dolly, while playing a show tune in salutation (“Hello Dolly”), couldn’t be more different that what Katherine Little used to do.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
