Sports

    • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women's races

    Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for results after swimming the women's 200 freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships, March 18, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for results after swimming the women's 200 freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships, March 18, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Share
    LAUSANNE, Switzerland -

    Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport panel of three judges dismissed Thomas' request for arbitration with the World Aquatics governing body, in a ruling released Wednesday.

    World Aquatics banned transgender women who have been through male puberty from competing in women's races. It also created an "open" category for which transgender athletes would be eligible.

    Thomas had asked the sports court in Switzerland to overturn the rules approved in 2022 that she said were invalid, unlawful and discriminatory.

    Thomas swam for the University of Pennsylvania and won an NCAA title in meets that are outside the World Aquatics competitive system, in which she was not registered.

    "The panel concludes that she lacks standing to challenge the policy and the operational requirements in the framework of the present proceeding," the court said in its ruling.

    The judges said USA Swimming had no authority "to modify such scope of application" of the world governing body's rules.

    World Aquatics said it welcomed the CAS decision in a case "we believe is a major step forward in our efforts to protect women's sport."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News