G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed fresh commitments of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia's invasion even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO as the alliance wrapped up its annual summit on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for the Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children," he said while flanked by U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders from the Group of Seven most powerful democratic nations.
A joint declaration issued by the G7 lays the groundwork for each nation to negotiate agreements to help Ukraine bolster its military over the long term. Zelenskyy described the initiative as a bridge toward eventual NATO membership and a deterrent against Russia.
"Our support will last long into the future," Biden said. "We're going to help Ukraine build a strong, capable defense."
The announcement came as NATO leaders launched a new forum for deepening ties with Ukraine, known as the NATO-Ukraine Council. It's intended to serve as a permanent body where the alliance's 31 members and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.
The setting is part of NATO's effort to bring Ukraine as close as possible to the military alliance without actually joining it. On Tuesday, the leaders said in their communique summarizing the summit's conclusions that Ukraine can join "when allies agree and conditions are met."
"Today we meet as equals," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday at a news conference with Zelenskyy. "I look forward to the day we meet as allies."
The ambiguous plan for Ukraine's future membership reflects the challenges of reaching consensus among the alliance's current members while the war continues, and has frustrated Zelenskyy even as he expressed appreciation for military hardware being promised by Group of Seven industrial nations.
"The results of the summit are good, but if there were an invitation, that would be ideal," Zelenskyy said, through a translator. He added that joining NATO would be "a serious motivating factor for Ukrainian society" at it resists Russia.
Despite his disappointment, the Ukrainian leader was more conciliatory on Wednesday than the previous day, when he harshly criticized the lack of a timeline for membership as "unprecedented and absurd."
"NATO needs us just as we need NATO," he said alongside Stoltenberg.
Ukraine's future membership was the most divisive and emotionally charged issue at this year's summit. In essence, Western countries are willing to keep sending weapons to help Ukraine do the job that NATO was designed to do -- hold the line against a Russian invasion -- but not allow Ukraine to join its ranks and benefit from its security during the war.
"We have to stay outside of this war but be able to support Ukraine. We managed that very delicate balancing act for the last 17 months. It's to the benefit of everyone that we maintain that balancing act," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Wednesday.
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, whose country lies on NATO's eastern flank and has a long, troubled history with Russia, said he would have preferred more for Ukraine.
"There will always be a difference of flavour of how fast you would want to go," he said. However, Karins added, "at the end of it, what everyone gets, including Ukraine, and what Moscow sees is we are all very united."
Amanda Sloat, senior director of European affairs for the U.S. National Security Council, defended the summit's decisions.
"I would agree that the communique is unprecedented, but I see that in a positive way," she told reporters on Wednesday.
Sloat noted that Ukraine will not need to submit a "membership action plan" as it seeks to join NATO, although she said "there are still governance and security sector reforms that are going to be required." The action plan is usually a key step in the process that involves advice and assistance for countries seeking to join.
Symbols of support for Ukraine are common around Vilnius, where the country's blue-and-yellow flags hang from buildings and are pasted inside windows. One sign cursed Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another urged NATO leaders to "hurry up" their assistance for Ukraine.
However, there's been more caution inside the summit itself, especially from Biden, who has explicitly said he doesn't think Ukraine is ready to join NATO. There are concerns that the country's democracy is unstable and its corruption remains too deeply rooted.
'WE'RE NOT AMAZON'
Under Article 5 of the NATO charter, members are obligated to defend each other from attack, which could swiftly draw the U.S. and other nations into direct fighting with Russia.
Defining an end to hostilities is no easy task. Officials have declined to define the goal, which could suggest a negotiated ceasefire or Ukraine reclaiming all occupied territory. Either way, Putin would essentially have veto power over Ukraine's NATO membership by prolonging the conflict.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace warned Wednesday of bubbling frustration over Zelenskyy's demands, adding that "people want to see gratitude" for Western military support. Wallace also said he's heard "grumbles" from some U.S. lawmakers that "we're not Amazon."
"I mean, that's true," Wallace said, according to multiple British media outlets. He recalled telling the Ukrainians the same thing when he visited the country last year and was presented with a list of weapon requests. "I'm not Amazon."
At the same time, the new G7 framework would include long-term commitments to Ukraine's security.
The British foreign ministry said the G7 would "set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack." The ministry added that the framework marks the first time that this many countries have agreed to a "comprehensive long-term security arrangement of this kind with another country."
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that supporting Ukraine "will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe."
MOSCOW REACTED HARSHLY TO THE G7 PLAN
"We consider this extremely ill-judged and potentially very dangerous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He added that "by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they're infringing on Russia's security."
Ukraine has been let down by security guarantees in the past. In the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Russia, the U.S. and U.K agreed that "none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defense" in exchange for Kyiv transferring its Soviet-era nuclear weapons to Russia.
But in 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and seized swathes of territory in the south and east. In 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion in an attempt to topple Kyiv, leading to the current bloody conflict.
Zelenskyy told reporters that the Budapest Memorandum was no help without NATO membership and its mutual defense agreement.
"In fact, Ukraine was left with that document and defended itself alone," he said.
Although international summits are often tightly scripted, this one in Vilnius has seesawed between conflict and compromise.
At first leaders appeared to be deadlocked over Sweden's bid for membership in the alliance. However, Turkiye unexpectedly agreed to drop its objections on Monday, the night before the summit formally began. The deal led to boasts of success from leaders who were eager for a display of solidarity in Vilnius.
"This summit is already historic before it has started," Stoltenberg said.
Erdogan has not commented publicly on the deal, over Sweden's membership, even during a Tuesday meeting with Biden where Biden referenced "the agreement you reached yesterday."
However, Erdogan appeared eager to develop his relationship with Biden.
The Turkish president has been seeking advanced American fighter jets and a path toward membership in the European Union. The White House has expressed support for both, but publicly insisted that the issues were not related to Sweden's membership in NATO.
Associated Press writers Karl Ritter, Liudas Dapkus, Joanna Kozlowska and Jill Lawless contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
Finland's new finance minister apologizes for racist comments in 2008 blog post
The finance minister in Finland's new four-party governing coalition apologized Wednesday for racist comments she made in a blog post 15 years ago.
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
As more notable Canadians join Threads, will the Twitterati flock over?
Tens of millions of users have signed up for the Facebook owner's new microblogging site in its first five days, including Canadian celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Jay Baruchel.
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
Canada
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
-
Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly
A First Nations leader from New Brunswick is imploring others to help stop social-media attacks targeting the new interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
-
Seven rescued from N.S. fishing boat taking on water near St. John’s
A Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Lt.-Cmdr. says seven people aboard a 62-foot fishing boat southeast of St. John’s were rescued after the vessel began to take on water.
World
-
Police say officers kill at least 6 as Kenyans protest rising costs, and 50 children are tear-gassed
A police official said officers killed six people Wednesday during new protests in Kenya against the rising cost of living, while a health worker said more than 50 school children in the capital, Nairobi, were tear-gassed.
-
G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed fresh commitments of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia's invasion even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO as the alliance wrapped up its annual summit on Wednesday.
-
NATO deepens ties with Ukraine but doesn't set clear path for membership
NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership.
-
Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
Roadway bomb planted by drug cartel kills 3 police officers in western Mexico, officials say
A roadway bomb officials said was planted by a drug cartel in western Mexico has killed three police and prosecutors' agents and wounded 10 people, the latest example of the increasingly open, military-style challenge posed by Mexico's drug cartels.
-
3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say
A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
Health
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
-
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
-
opinion
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
-
As more notable Canadians join Threads, will the Twitterati flock over?
Tens of millions of users have signed up for the Facebook owner's new microblogging site in its first five days, including Canadian celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Jay Baruchel.
Entertainment
-
Music streams top 1 trillion at the fastest pace yet, reflecting more global industry, report finds
The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams at the fastest pace, ever, in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. The number was reached in three months, a full month faster than 2022.
-
Prosecutors rest sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in London court
Prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom Wednesday after four men testified in the past two weeks that the Oscar winner preyed on them.
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
Business
-
Read the text of the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to five per cent Wednesday. Read the text of the central bank's decision.
-
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years -- three per cent in June compared with a year earlier -- thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Lifestyle
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
-
'It's my heart': Hope House provides much-needed service in Inuvik
Hope House, which opened in October, was developed by Peggy Day, Susan Peffer, Veronica Kasook and William Hurst. The team was awarded $495,000 for the project by the Arctic Inspiration Prize in 2022. Since November, Rogers said Hope House has served close to 1,600 people.
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
Sports
-
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: give the feet opportunity to move without the constraints of shoes to potentially decrease pain and inflammation, lower stress and help normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function among other potential benefits for the heart, cortisol levels and mental health.
-
Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA's Board of Governors
The NBA's Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday -- one to give coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful, the other being a technical foul for flopping.
-
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.