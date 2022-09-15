Florida flies migrants to 'sanctuary' of Martha's Vineyard

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP) Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

The mace is pictured as members of parliament pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social