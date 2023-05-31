Falling weaponry narrowly misses moving car on Kyiv road
Dashcam video shows the moment falling debris from a missile nearly hit a moving vehicle on a road in Ukraine on Monday.
The video, obtained by Reuters, shows the debris as it falls in front of a vehicle. The driver swiftly avoids it and then drives on.
Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kyiv from the buildings and roads seen in the video, which matched satellite and file imagery of the area.
Reuters filmed the aftermath of the incident on Monday, helping the agency to verify the date and location.
What slowdown? Economy outperforms, raising odds of a rate hike
The Canadian economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of the year and likely expanded again in April, fuelling speculation that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates again.
Woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 defects to Russia
A former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault has defected to Moscow and spoken to Russian state media in a news conference that lasted several hours.
'Get out or be in the fire': Nova Scotians detail the moments when they fled their homes
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have burned thousands of hectares across the province, forcing many to flee their homes. Halifax-area residents tell CTV News what it was like for them when they had to evacuate.
Toronto blogger warns of 'seismic shift' in SEO amid AI advancements
As text-generative artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT change the tide of web surfing, one Toronto blogger warns of a “seismic shift” in search engine optimization.
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?
He's heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She's a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own.
Bizarre crash shows car driving up a truck and flipping into the air
A bizarre crash that looked like a scene from an action film was captured on a police officer's body camera in Georgia.
BREAKING | 16 children, one adult sent to hospital after incident at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
CTV News has confirmed 16 children and one adult have been transported to hospital following an incident at Fort Gibraltar Wednesday morning.
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
'We've lost it all': Halifax-area woman in limbo after losing her home to wildfire
Molly Deveau is finding comfort where she can after learning her home was destroyed in an ongoing wildfire northwest of Halifax.
Eyewitness accounts: A glimpse inside N.S. fire damaged neighbourhoods
A burnt metal frame of a trampoline offers a tiny trace of the young family who until Sunday, lived on Jenna Lane.
U.S. Coast Guard searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship
U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, officials said.
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch a Republican presidential campaign next week in New Hampshire.
Blast in east Lebanon kills 5 in base controlled by Palestinian faction, Israel denies role
A blast early Wednesday at a military base controlled by a Syria-backed Palestinian faction in eastern Lebanon killed five Palestinian militants and wounded 10 others, according to two Palestinian officials with the group.
Sudan's military says it has suspended its participation in talks with paramilitary rival
Sudan's military suspended its participation in talks with a paramilitary force it's been battling for weeks for control of the northeastern African country, a military spokesman said Wednesday.
Russian court prepares way for new trial against jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
A Moscow court on Wednesday set a new date for a hearing paving the way for another trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him in prison for decades.
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Liberals voice support for embattled rapporteur Johnston, as MPs debate asking him to step down
Federal Liberals say they continue to have confidence in David Johnston's work as foreign interference special rapporteur, despite opposition MPs calling for him to step down after recommending against a public inquiry. During debate, opposition MPs spoke about being targeted by China, while at committee former federal security officials voiced support for an inquiry.
Nevada Republican governor approves abortion protections in rare cross-party move
Nevada's Joe Lombardo on Tuesday became one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers, adding the western swing state to the list of those passing new laws to solidify their status as safe havens for people seeking abortions.
Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery
Russian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.
Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown
A private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth late Tuesday night after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
North Korea's attempt to put its first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.
Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine fashion choices
Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.
Funded deals, investment totals fall as VCs adjust to new normal: BDC
Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) said Wednesday venture capital lending dropped in 2022 and is expected to remain slow as companies grapple with higher interest rates, a wave of tech layoffs and the fallout from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent.
Equinor postponing Bay du Nord oil project off Newfoundland for up to three years
Equinor is pausing its plan to develop the Bay du Nord oil project, which would open a fifth oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland.
No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $65 million draw.
Gaza Strip's Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy
Locals call it "watermelon salad." But this delicacy popular in the southern Gaza Strip at this time of year is far from the sweet, refreshing taste the name evokes.
Chaotic U.K. cheese wheel race knocks Canadian unconscious before she wins
The big cheese of extreme U.K. sports events is back. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese gets to keep it. Canadian contestant Delaney Irving, 19, won the women's race despite being briefly knocked unconscious.
German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died
A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
Novak Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open: sports minister
French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Wednesday that Novak Djokovic's political message about Kosovo was 'not appropriate' and warned the former top-ranked Serb player that he should not do it again.
Edmunds: The top five EV startups you need to know about
Shopping for a new electric vehicle can seem a bit like the Wild West. While most people are familiar with Tesla and established automakers, they're less likely to know much about all-new companies looking to replicate the success of Tesla and take a share of the quickly growing market. Edmunds highlights five EV startups for shoppers willing to take the plunge.
Revitalized Alonso gives Spaniards hope of ending winning drought at home in F1
The last time the Formula One crowd in Spain had such high hopes of celebrating a victory by Fernando Alonso was back in 2013, when the two-time champion was driving for Ferrari. The 41-year-old arrives revitalized with an Aston Martin team that is one of the surprises of the season and has been running near the top from the start.