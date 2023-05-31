Falling weaponry narrowly misses moving car on Kyiv road

Dashcam video shows the moment falling debris from a missile nearly hit a moving vehicle on a road in Ukraine on Monday.

The video, obtained by Reuters, shows the debris as it falls in front of a vehicle. The driver swiftly avoids it and then drives on.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kyiv from the buildings and roads seen in the video, which matched satellite and file imagery of the area.

Reuters filmed the aftermath of the incident on Monday, helping the agency to verify the date and location.