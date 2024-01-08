World

    • Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causes huge plume of smoke and scatters debris

    An explosion was reported Monday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth, a city official tells CNN.

    Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles says “There was an explosion in downtown” and “there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises.”

    Telles went on to say there is debris scattered in the area of city hall.

    “We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “PIOs are on scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information.”

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

