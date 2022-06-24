Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

Former officer Mohamed Noor reacts to receiving a new sentence of 4 3/4 years, the maximum allowed, from Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool) Former officer Mohamed Noor reacts to receiving a new sentence of 4 3/4 years, the maximum allowed, from Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social