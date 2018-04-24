Empire State Building lights to go dark for Toronto victims
In this June 1, 2016, file photo, orange lights illuminate the Empire State Building in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York. The building will go dark Tuesday night to honour the victims of the deadly van attack in Toronto. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 5:58PM EDT
New York's Empire State Building will go dark to honour the victims of the deadly van attack in Toronto.
The lights atop the world famous tower in midtown Manhattan will darken on Tuesday night.
A van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.
The driver, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.