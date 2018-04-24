

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Facebook post that police allege was written by the Toronto van attack suspect contains militaristic language linked to an online group of men who feel victimized because they are involuntarily celibate, experts say.

The post was allegedly written before the Monday afternoon attack, which killed 10 people and injured 14 others. Alek Minassian, 25, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with the pedestrian deaths and injuries.

In the Facebook post, a user named Alek Minassian wrote: “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

Facebook confirmed to CTV News that the post was authentic and came from the suspect’s account, which the company has since shut down. CTV News cannot conclusively confirm that Minassian himself wrote the post.

However, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Graham Gibson said Tuesday that the suspect is alleged to have posted the “cryptic” message “minutes before he began driving the rented van.”

The Facebook post started with the sentence: “Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please.”

Minassian was briefly a recruit with the Canadian military, but he left training after just over two weeks, CTV News has learned. The number 00010 is the Canadian Armed Forces trade code for infantry.

The strange language used in the post is connected to an online community of self-described “incels,” a portmanteau for “involuntarily celibate.”

The word has a complicated history. The term “incel” was invented in the early 1990s by a Toronto woman as a means to define a certain type of loneliness and confront it. However, it was later co-opted to represent something darker, according to University of Toronto sociology professor Judith Taylor.

“’Incel’ was actually a group for the involuntarily celibate that was started by a young Canadian woman in 1993 of all things, meant to be a kind of therapeutic group for people to get together to talk about loneliness and what it meant to succeed socially in the way that they wanted to,” Taylor told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

“But it seems that this moniker got taken up by many young, mostly white men who felt victimized by their celibacy and wanted to come up with groups that they could blame. So any men who were socially successful, women, and in fact weirdly, people of colour.”

The word eventually evolved from something “therapeutic” to “something that was violent and quite angry,” Taylor said.

Elliot Rodger, a 22-year-old mass murderer who killed six people in Isla Vista, Calif. before killing himself, identified as an “incel.” In a seven-minute YouTube video recorded before the 2014 massacre, Rodger said he carried out the killings because he was still a virgin.

In the Facebook post on Minassian’s account, Elliot Rodger is described as “the Supreme Gentleman,” a term used semi-ironically within the “incel” community.

The post also makes mention of plans to “overthrow all the Chads and Stacys.”

According to Taylor, “Chads” are considered “socially successful men” and “Stacys” are “women who are withholding their sexual opportunities from men.”

Toronto Police confirmed Tuesday that the victims in the Toronto van attack were “predominantly female.” Police have not released the victims’ identities but said they range in age from their mid-20s to their 80s. Police said they are still investigating the motive behind the van attack.