OTTAWA – Canadian and international leaders are offering their condolences after 10 people were killed and others injured when a rental van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the attack in the House of Commons foyer on Tuesday morning, calling it a "senseless attack and a horrific tragedy."

Trudeau offered his condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and wished full recovery for the injured.

"The entire community of Toronto has shown strength and determination in the face of this tragedy. All Canadians stand united with Toronto today," Trudeau said. He also encouraged Canadians not to live in fear, noting that the national security threat level has not changed as a result of this incident.

Scheer offers thanks to first responders

In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences on behalf of his party and his family.

"I can only imagine the horror, fear and pain that this has caused to all those who were victims of the attack or those who witnessed it," Scheer said.

He also offered thanks to the first responders and acknowledged the “incredible footage” of the police officer who was involved in a standoff and apprehension of the suspect, Alek Minassian.

Singh says attack won't divide

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in a statement, said he knows the area of Yonge and Finch well, as "dynamic" and "full of people."

Singh said he is "sickened by the brutality" of the attack, and said he can only imagine the overwhelming loss being felt by the families of the dead.

"We will not let this attack sow hate or division amongst ourselves. Toronto, like Canada, is strong, diverse, loving and courageous, and this event will not change that. We will come together, we will mourn, we will seek justice, and we will remain strong," Singh said.

U.S. President Trump calls it 'horrendous tragedy'

Speaking outside the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday morning, Trump extended sympathies and said “our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada.”

Trump called it a "horrendous tragedy that claimed so many innocent lives"

Macron also expressed his condolences to Canada. In a phone call to Trudeau, Macron offered help if needed, according to the PMO.

