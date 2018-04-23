

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains graphic details

A van plowed into pedestrians on a north Toronto sidewalk Monday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring multiple others.

According to witnesses, the driver mounted the sidewalk on Yonge St., just south of Finch Ave., before eventually being apprehended by police south of Sheppard Ave. on Poyntz Ave.

This is what they saw:

'THEIR BLOOD IS ALL OVER YONGE AND EMPRESS'

Ali Shaker was driving southbound on Yonge when he saw a white van ahead of him drive onto the sidewalk, just south of Finch. At first, he thought the driver had gone into cardiac arrest.

“He’s just hitting people, one by one going down -- oh man, it was a nightmare,” Shaker recalled to CP24. “I thought he had a heart attack or something, so I was trying to chase it down.”

Shaker soon reassessed the situation. The van, he said, appeared to be going as fast as 70 kilometres per hour as it continued to mow down pedestrians, leaving what Shaker described as a “gruesome” scene.

“I’ve never seen a scene like this in my life,” he said. “It was really bad out there. I couldn’t believe what I seen. All these people on the street getting hit one by one, post office box getting crumbled up on people. One person got dragged on. Their blood is all over Yonge and Empress. It’s really bad out there. I’m so shaky. I can’t believe this is happening. This is unbelievable.”

Despite trying to catch up with the driver, Shaker was unable to see inside the van, which had no windows along its side. Speaking to CP24, Shaker was still visibly disturbed by what he saw, and hopes the driver, who is now in police custody, is brought to justice.

'SOMEBODY WAS GETTING DRAGGED'

Graham Vartiamaki was travelling north on Yonge in a vehicle with a friend when the van hit several cars ahead of them near Mel Lastman Square before “purposely (getting) on the sidewalk.”

“I jumped out and started chasing him and he just kept driving down the sidewalk hitting people,” Vartiamaki, still visibly shaken, told CTV News from the scene.

“(It was) absolutely horrific, just watching people get thrown from in front of the van,” he said. “At one point, somebody was getting dragged as well.”

'THEY HAD STOPPED DOING CPR'

Alex Garner was out running south on Yonge’s west side when she decided to move to the east side of the street to be in the sun -- a decision that may have saved her life.

“As I crossed the street, I had my headphones in… but I could hear what sounded like someone was heavily braking their car,” Garner told CTV News. “And so I took my headphone out and saw, as I had crossed the street, a guy blow through the street on the sidewalk. And he was continuing on the west side of Yonge St. going southbound.”

Thinking that the driver’s brakes had malfunctioned, Garner ran after the van. Another person, she said, was also in pursuit.

“His car was all smashed up in the front -- it looked as though he had hit a pole,” she said. “Last I saw him was just south of Empress… That’s when I started hearing that he had hit people.”

Garner then ran north up Yonge St. where she saw three people receiving CPR near Mel Lastman Square.

“Maybe 10 minutes later or so, they had stopped doing CPR on two of those people,” she said. “They were still continuing to do CPR on one and they put that person into an ambulance.”

The incident, she said, has left her terrified.

“It makes me think of all those other news stories that you hear of people driving into a crowd with a van,” Garner said.

'THE POLICE MANAGED TO TAKE THE GUN FROM HIM'

Carlos Rojaas was sitting and talking on his phone near the gas station at Yonge and Poyntz when the van came speeding towards him.

“The guy is driving fast, right? Then he pull aside, then I see the police car after him,” Rojaas told CTV News.

Rojaas thought it was a traffic stop until he saw that both the driver and police officer pursuing him were armed.

“The police have this gun in his hand… then I see the other guy inside the van with gun too,” he said.

“So they both holding gun, pointing to each other, like ‘Drop it, drop it!’”

That’s when Rojaas ran out of harm’s way to watch the arrest from afar. He described the driver as a tall, bald man of European descent. The driver, he said, eventually put his weapon on the ground.

“There was a long time pointing to each other, and the police managed to take the gun from him without kill him,” Rojass said. “So that was a great job. Congratulations to this guy. Wonderful cop.”