Drug trial starts for Mexico's former top security official

In this June 2, 2011 file photo, Mexico's Genaro Garcia Luna speaks during a ceremony to designate June 2 as the Federal Police Day in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)  In this June 2, 2011 file photo, Mexico's Genaro Garcia Luna speaks during a ceremony to designate June 2 as the Federal Police Day in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File) 

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social