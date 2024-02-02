World

    • Cuba's president replaces the country's economy minister following delays to planned price hikes

    People wait in line to refuel their cars in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel removed the country's economy minister on Friday, according to state media, following a delay in recently announced measures to increase the prices of fuel and transportation. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) People wait in line to refuel their cars in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel removed the country's economy minister on Friday, according to state media, following a delay in recently announced measures to increase the prices of fuel and transportation. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    Share
    HAVANA -

    Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel removed the country's economy minister on Friday, according to state media, following a delay in recently announced measures to increase the prices of fuel and transportation.

    Cuba's Council of State, which is under the president's leadership, appointed Central Bank president Joaquin Alonso Vazquez to replace Alejandro Gil, the outgoing economy minister.

    The move comes days after the government put on hold an increase in gasoline prices planned for Feb. 1, saying a cyberattack from outside the communist-run island nation had prevented its implementation.

    The Cuban government said late last year that it would have to either increase prices for fuel and electricity, or reduce rations for basic supplies.

    At the time, Diaz-Canel said that difficult measures were needed for difficult times. The then-economy minister, Gil, said Cuba's economy had contracted between 1 per cent and 2 per cent in 2023, while inflation was at about 30 per cent.

    The government said it needed to hike fuel prices or else it would have to reduce the amount of food and other basics contained in government ration books.

    The economic crisis in Cuba is already so bad that hundreds of thousands of people have left in a bid to reach the United States.

    Diaz-Canel also removed Science, Technology and Environment Minister Elba Rosa Perez after more than a decade in the post. She will be replaced by Eduardo Martinez, a lawmaker and president of the Cuban pharmaceutical company, BioCubaFarma.

    State media also reported that the Food Industry Ministry will now be led by lawmaker Alberto Lopez, governor of Villa Clara province.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News