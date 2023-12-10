World

    • Catholic priest in small Nebraska community dies after being attacked in church

    The sun is shrouded in clouds as it sets beyond St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel / File) The sun is shrouded in clouds as it sets beyond St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel / File)
    OMAHA, Neb. -

    A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.

    The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted "during an invasion at the rectory" of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a Sunday statement.

    Gutgsell was taken to an Omaha hospital where he died from his injuries, church officials said. Fort Calhoun, with a population of about 1,000 people, is roughly 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Omaha.

    Police received a 911 call of an attempted break-in at the church just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Gutgsell injured and an alleged attacker inside. Authorities took the suspect into custody, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a statement.

    "This is an ongoing investigation, and the name of the suspect or manner of death will not be released," Robinson said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

    Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News