Casey White, the Alabama prisoner who escaped with a corrections officer, has been indicted for her murder

Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail with corrections officer Vicky White, has been indicted for felony murder in connection to her death, according to Lauderdale County Circuit Court documents.

Investigators believe Casey White and corrections official Vicky White, who aren't related, met at the jail and developed a clandestine romantic relationship before plotting their April getaway from an Alabama jail, CNN has reported.

The escape kicked off an 11-day manhunt that ended in a high speed chase and a car crash after officers learned the pair were in Evansville, Indiana.