Boris Johnson arrives at queen's estate to offer resignation
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's estate in Scotland to formally offer his resignation to pave the way for Liz Truss to succeed him amid an acute cost-of-living crisis facing the country.
Johnson will finally leave office following a carefully choreographed audience with the monarch at Balmoral that is taking place two months after he announced his intention to step down.
Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative party on Monday, will be appointed prime minister during her own meeting with the queen a short time later.
Speaking outside his Downing Street office early Tuesday before heading to Scotland, Johnson said his three-year tenure had left Britain with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis. He signed off with his typically colourful language.
"I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function," Johnson said. "I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific."
Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to "get Brexit done."
But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. He alluded to that downfall in his leaving remarks, saying he was handing over the baton to Truss in "what has unexpectedly become a relay race."
While many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, he offered Truss his backing and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.
"Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow," he said. "And I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support."
Johnson will formally step down shortly when he meets Elizabeth at Balmoral, her summer retreat in Aberdeenshire.
This is the first time in the queen's 70-year reign that the handover of power is taking place at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.
Truss, 47, will take office a day after the Conservative Party's 172,000 members elected her to lead their party.
On Tuesday afternoon, she is expected to make her first speech as leader of a nation of 67 million people who are anxious about soaring energy bills and a looming winter of recession and labor unrest. Those problems have festered for the past two months, because Johnson had no authority to make major policy decisions after announcing his plan to step down.
Speaking to Conservative party members on Monday, Truss promised to "deliver" on the economy, the energy crisis and the overstretched health care system, though she offered few specifics on her policies. On Sunday, Truss promised to unveil her plans for tackling the cost-of-living crisis within a week.
Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, said Truss will have to say "an awful lot more" to reach the wider electorate.
"Everything, every road, comes back to cost of living at this point," Maddox said. "And if she delivers, to use her word on that, then you might see the mood getting much more positive."
Many people in Britain are still learning about the person who will soon be their leader.
Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.
Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help people and businesses struggling to pay energy bills that are due to rise next month to 3,500 pounds (US$4,000) for the average household -- triple the cost of a year ago.
During the leadership campaign, she promised help for people struggling to pay their bills, but declined to say what form the support would take.
The price spike, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, has propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will tip into recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.
Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative, says her priority is cutting taxes and slashing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say that will further fuel inflation while failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. The uncertainty has rattled money markets, driving the pound as low as $1.15, its weakest performance against the dollar since the 1980s.
The first task for Truss will be to appoint a Cabinet to tackle the government's mountain of challenges.
Kwasi Kwarteng, who was business secretary in Johnson's government, is favorite to be named to the key job of Treasury chief. Like Truss, Kwarteng is a free-marketeer in the mold of 1980s Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. But the scale of the economic crisis may mean he and Truss have to quash their small-state instincts and spend billions to help people pay their bills.
Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, Kwarteng said a Truss government would "take immediate action to get families and businesses through this winter and the next." He, too, did not supply any details.
In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn't have to call a national election until 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.
Truss and her new Cabinet also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the European Union.
As foreign secretary Truss was a firm supporter of Ukraine's resistance to Russian invasion, and as prime minister she will continue the U.K.'s civilian and military support for Kyiv. She has said her first phone call with a world leader will be to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
She has also pledged to boost U.K. defense spending from just over 2% to 3% of gross domestic product -- another expensive promise.
She's likely to have much cooler conversations with EU leaders, who have been annoyed by Truss's uncompromising stance as foreign secretary in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, an unresolved Brexit issue that has soured relations between London and Brussels. With the U.K. threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty, and the EU launching legal action in return, the dispute could escalate into a trade war between the U.K. and the 27-nation bloc.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed hope that, once in power, Truss will adopt a more moderate approach.
"A lot of the key decision makers are trying to reach out and give a signal to Liz Truss that if she decides to change course to a more positive one in terms of trying to find a sensible compromise with the EU, that we can find a way forward on this issue," he said.
------
Susie Blann contributed to this story
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Canada
-
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
-
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Zelenskyy: Ukraine nuclear plant again neared catastrophe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a new cutoff of power connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to the national grid had placed the plant for a second time "a step away from a radiation catastrophe."
-
Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea, U.S. says
The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding.
-
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost of living crisis.
-
Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli military on Monday announced the long-awaited results of its investigation into the deadly shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying there was a 'high probability' an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid in the occupied West Bank last May.
-
Why Singapore's gay sex law change is a double-edged sword for LGBTQ activists
A decision to end a colonial-era law in Singapore that criminalized sex between men is appearing to many as a double-edged sword.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Cause of pneumonia cluster in Argentina identified as legionella
A cluster of pneumonia cases in Tucuman, Argentina, was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, the Pan American Health Organization said.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university
China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.
-
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data.
-
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world's rarest crocodiles
Illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles - which muddles the species' genetics - have for decades threatened populations in Cuba. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert
A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.
-
In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' to the upcoming 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman.' But the pop star said Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has 'no idea what I'm doing.'
-
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale,' which had its world premiere Sunday night at the Venice International Film Festival.
Business
-
Global stocks rise as Europe wrestles with gas shortages
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Tuesday as Liz Truss prepared to become British prime minister and Europe wrestled with uncertainty about Russian gas supplies.
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Sports
-
Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following U.S. Open exit
Serena Williams has reached her break point -- she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open.
-
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in U.S. Open fourth round
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round on Monday.
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
Autos
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
U.S. Student pilot lands plane on highway following malfunction
Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night.
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.