Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate

Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, speaks during a presidential debate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, speaks during a presidential debate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social