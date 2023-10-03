World

    • Biden tries to reassure allies of continued U.S. support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request

    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
    WASHINGTON -

    U.S. President Joe Biden convened a call Tuesday with U.S. allies and partners to coordinate future support for Ukraine after Congress passed -- and he signed -- legislation that kept the U.S. government funded but dropped his request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

    Details on specifics of the discussion and whether any decisions were made were not immediately available.

    Biden sought on Sunday, just hours after he signed a bill to fund U.S. government operations through mid-November, to reassure allies of continued U.S. financial support for Ukraine's war effort. But he warned in public comments that time was running out and urged Congress to negotiate a new aid package quickly.

    "We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said at the White House after Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding bill late Saturday that stripped out assistance for Ukraine.

    "We have time, not much time, and there's an overwhelming sense of urgency," Biden said, noting that funding in the bill will run out in mid-November.

    "The vast majority of both parties -- Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House -- support helping Ukraine and the brutal aggression that is being thrust upon them by Russia," Biden said. "Stop playing games, get this done."

    But many lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing more difficult as the war continues. Republican resistance to the aid has been gaining momentum.

