Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit

U.S. President Joe Biden, centre, meets with American service members and their family at Osan Air Base, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) U.S. President Joe Biden, centre, meets with American service members and their family at Osan Air Base, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result

Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the centre-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation's top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social