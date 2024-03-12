Biden and Trump clinch nominations, setting the stage for a gruelling general election rematch

Today might be the warmest day of the year so far in parts of Canada
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs up to 18 C.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.
The outcome of contests across Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state was never in doubt. Neither Biden, a Democrat, nor Trump, a Republican, faced major opposition. But the magnitude of their wins gave each man the delegate majority he needed to claim his party's nomination at the summertime national conventions.
Not even halfway through the presidential primary calendar, Tuesday marked a crystalizing moment for a nation uneasy with its choices in 2024.
There is no longer any doubt that the fall election will feature a rematch between two flawed and unpopular presidents. At 81, Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history, while the 77-year-old Trump is facing decades in prison as a defendant in four criminal cases. Their rematch - the first featuring two U.S. presidents since 1912 - will almost certainly deepen the nation's searing political and cultural divides over the eight-month grind that lies ahead.
In a statement, Biden celebrated the nomination while casting Trump as a serious threat to democracy.
Trump, Biden said, “is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”
He continued, “I am honoured that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party - and our country - in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever.”
Trump, in a video posted on social media, celebrated what he called “a great day of victory.”
“But now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of our country,” Trump said of Biden. “So, we're not going to take time to celebrate. We'll celebrate in eight months when the election is over.”
Both candidates dominated Tuesday's primaries in swing-state Georgia, deep-red Mississippi and Democratic-leaning Washington. Trump also won Hawaii's Republican caucus.
Despite their tough talk, the road ahead will not be easy for either presumptive nominee.
Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases involving his handling of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes. He's also facing increasingly pointed questions about his policy plans and relationships with some of the world's most dangerous dictators. Trump met privately on Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has rolled back democracy in his country.
Biden, who would be 86 years old at the end of his next term, is working to assure a skeptical electorate that he's still physically and mentally able to thrive in the world's most important job. Voters in both parties are unhappy with his handling of immigration and inflation.
And he's dealing with additional dissension within his party's progressive base, furious that he hasn't done more to stop Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Activists and religious leaders in Washington encouraged Democrats to vote “uncommitted” to signal their outrage.
In Seattle, 26-year-old voter Bella Rivera said they hoped their “uncommitted” vote would would serve as a wakeup call for the Democratic party.
“If you really want our votes, if you want to win this election, you're going to have to show a little bit more either support of Palestinian liberation - that's something that's very important to us - and ceasing funds to Israel,” said Rivera, a preschool teacher who uses they/them pronouns.
Almost 3,000 miles away in Georgia, retiree Donna Graham said she would have preferred another Republican nominee over Trump, but she said there's no way she'd ever vote for Biden in the general election.
“He wasn't my first choice, but he's the next best thing,” Graham said of Trump. “It's sad that it's the same old matchup as four years ago.”
------
Associated Press writers Hallie Golden in Seattle, Jeff Amy in Loganville, Ga., Fatima Hussein in Manchester, N.H., and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs up to 18 C.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
As yet another provincial leader calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike, federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that 'the plan is working' on efforts to price pollution.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs up to 18 C.
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency's director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Tuesday.
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, rejecting claims that the actress had made 'disparaging, hurtful and false' claims about her half-sister.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday appeared resistant to overturning Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 conviction for helping the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.
As yet another provincial leader calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike, federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that 'the plan is working' on efforts to price pollution.
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations says a looming military intervention is the best chance Haiti has of uprooting gangs that are causing havoc.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some of the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
The United States is spearheading the first United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring the new technology is 'safe, secure and trustworthy' and that all countries, especially those in the developing world, have equal access.
A new report commissioned by the US State Department paints an alarming picture of the “catastrophic” national security risks posed by rapidly evolving artificial intelligence, warning that time is running out for the federal government to avert disaster.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
The New York Times is fighting off Wordle 'clones,' arguing that numerous games inspired by the mega-popular word-guessing game infringe on its copyright protections.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who pleaded guilty to financial crimes, including stealing more than US$22 million from the NFL team, has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and ordered to repay much of the money.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.