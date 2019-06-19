WARNING: Disturbing images

Police in Colorado are seeking help identifying the adults involved in a brawl at a children’s baseball game with players as young as seven.

Coaches and parents unhappy with a decision by the 13-year-old umpire took to the field and started fighting each other, Lakewood Police Department said.

The incident, which happened at an elementary school on June 15, saw several adults hurt, one seriously.

“LPD was called to the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary for reports of a large fight during a youth baseball game,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

“We're looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and several injuries were reported.”

The man in the white shirt and teal shorts can be seen throwing sucker punches at people looking the other way.

A recipient of one of these punches is seen slumping to the ground, possibly unconscious, where another adult rushes to cradle his head.

Shannon Hartmann, who referees high school sports in the area, told FOX31 that he'd never seen anything like it.

"Kids look up to you, my kid does," he said. "If you don`t lead by example what do you expect the future to be?"

Social media users poured scorn on the adults involved.

“I would think that’s the coaches would know (who the man is) - I mean these people have to be involved with the kids somehow (parents/family),” Jennifer Maxine tweeted.

“Disgusting behavior though.”

“This is just absolutely disgusting. No regard for the children at all,” Jessie Martinez added.

“So juvenile. What on earth are these parents teaching their children,” Donna Christensen wrote on Facebook.

“So sad for those children and the 13 year old umpire!”