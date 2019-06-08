

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian man found himself ringside for a dramatic brawl between two black bears at a garbage dump in Tulita, Northwest Territories.

The video, posted to Facebook by Brian Mcpherson Tuesday, shows the two bears erupting into a fight while digging through a bag of garbage.

“Oh, that’s scary,” says a voice in the video, which appears to be taken from a car window.

Standing on their hind legs, the bears fight for about 30 seconds before becoming uninterested and going back to the scraps of garbage. Neither animal appeared to be harmed in the brawl, as well as several birds who carried on pecking at the garbage while the scuffle ensued.