

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and David Molko





The RCMP is investigating a shocking daytime mass brawl on a residential street which left three people injured.

A home surveillance camera captured a car chase and fight involving at least a dozen people and five vehicles in Surrey B.C., at around 8pm Saturday night.

At one point in the fight a man is seen getting hit by a car, sending him flying over the vehicle’s roof.

"It looks like a Hollywood [movie]," Mohinder Shergill, a neighbour who’d seen the video, told CTV News Vancouver.

"It was really crazy. I’m not feeling safe with my kids on these streets anymore."

• For more on this story visit CTV News Vancouver

Surrey RCMP said officers were dispatched to the area after receiving multiple 911 reports of "vehicles driving dangerously and people fighting in the street."

They arrived to find three men hurt: two with minor injuries and one in serious condition.

"Police believe the parties involved in this occurrence are known to each other and this may be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Officers are looking for three vehicles, a red Dodge Caravan, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a burgundy Honda Accord, after seizing two vehicles from the scene.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said no one has been arrested in connection with the brawl and that it's too early to call the men who were found injured.

"It's a good thing we don't see things like this very often," she said. "We're taking it very seriously, and asking anyone with information to give us a call.”